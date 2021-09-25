Guest User is a very useful Mac feature that creates a temporary session on the device without displaying the data or files previously saved by the main user, ie the computer owner .

Although using Guest User on Mac has a limited experience, it is the best alternative for people who share the computer in a home or work environment. After all, you don’t need to password protect your files or log out of social media, as no one will have access to the information.

By using the feature, a session starts completely from scratch, as if macOS had just been installed. During use, it is possible to download files and view them, but it is not allowed to install any software without authorization. After the end of the query, just logout all files are automatically deleted.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Check below how to enable Guest User on Mac to share your computer more securely and privately. Step 1: Open the System Preferences app. You can do this by going to the Apple  menu at the top of the screen and clicking “System Preferences…”. Open the Preferences app System Profiler – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

enter the “Users and Groups” section. Then unlock the padlock at the bottom of the window.