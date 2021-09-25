How to enable Guest User on Mac

September 25, 2021
Guest User is a very useful Mac feature that creates a temporary session on the device without displaying the data or files previously saved by the main user, ie the computer owner .

Although using Guest User on Mac has a limited experience, it is the best alternative for people who share the computer in a home or work environment. After all, you don’t need to password protect your files or log out of social media, as no one will have access to the information.

By using the feature, a session starts completely from scratch, as if macOS had just been installed. During use, it is possible to download files and view them, but it is not allowed to install any software without authorization. After the end of the query, just logout all files are automatically deleted.

Check below how to enable Guest User on Mac to share your computer more securely and privately.

Step 1:

Open the System Preferences app. You can do this by going to the Apple  menu at the top of the screen and clicking “System Preferences…”.

Open the Preferences app System Profiler – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

enter the “Users and Groups” section. Then unlock the padlock at the bottom of the window.

Unlock the lock to make adjustments in the section – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3:

In the left corner of the window, click on “Guest User” and enable the option “Allow guests to log in to this computer”.

Enable Guest User session on Mac – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Below, some options can be managed for you to adjust the use of “Guest User”. To prohibit visiting pornographic sites, select the “Limit Adult Sites” option. Then you can allow a guest folder to be shared with your user.

Adjust other parameters for the User session Guest – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) You can uncheck the “Allow guests to log in to this computer” option whenever you want to disable access for guest users. Easy, isn’t it?

