galaxy-z-flip-3-shows-construction-advances-in-stress-test

Launched in mid-August, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 risked less on new features when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but brought important improvements to Samsung’s Flip folding family. In addition to a substantially more refined look, the device brought powerful processing set with Snapdragon 300 and a thicker construction, with unprecedented IPX8 certification, which promises high resistance against liquids.
To test Samsung’s promises , YouTuber
Zack Nelson, from the channel
JerryRigEverything
Body in glass and metal, screen covered by plastic
The new Flip from Samsung gained a revamped look, which is very reminiscent of the one adopted by Google Pixel 2, bringing a more premium appearance with a double finish in Gorilla Glass Victus glass and a 1.9-inch external screen, significantly larger than the one employed on the first Galaxy Z Flip. The sides bring the so-called “Armor Aluminum”, which promises to be 10% stronger than traditional aluminum, while the folding screen has a new, more durable film.
The content creator decided to make the test more intense by spreading dirt directly over the openings, and the collapsible still didn’t suffer any damage — the “Vacuum DNA” with the presence of small brushes in the meeting of the halves of the phone, would be responsible for the protection. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now available in Brazil, in cream, violet, black and green, with a suggested price of R$ 6.999.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Technical Data
- Inner Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7 inches, aspect ratio 17:9, Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 1080 pixels, refresh rate of 86 Hz
- External Screen: Super AMOLED 1.9 inch, resolution 300 x 86 pixels
-
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 1024
- RAM memory: 8 GB
- Internal storage: 166 GB or 300 GB UFS 3.1
- Rear camera: 12 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 20 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 128°)
Dimensions: 128 x , 2 x 6.9 mm (open), 86, 4 x , 2 x 20, 1 ~ 15, 9 mm (folded)
Source: JerryRigEverrything
