Galaxy Z Flip 3 Shows Construction Advances in Stress Test

Launched in mid-August, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 risked less on new features when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but brought important improvements to Samsung’s Flip folding family. In addition to a substantially more refined look, the device brought powerful processing set with Snapdragon 300 and a thicker construction, with unprecedented IPX8 certification, which promises high resistance against liquids.

  Proving the large investments made by Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 showed a good evolution compared to the first model in the family.

    • Body in glass and metal, screen covered by plastic

    The new Flip from Samsung gained a revamped look, which is very reminiscent of the one adopted by Google Pixel 2, bringing a more premium appearance with a double finish in Gorilla Glass Victus glass and a 1.9-inch external screen, significantly larger than the one employed on the first Galaxy Z Flip. The sides bring the so-called “Armor Aluminum”, which promises to be 10% stronger than traditional aluminum, while the folding screen has a new, more durable film.

    With Gorilla Glass Victus, the external screen shows the resistance of traditional displays (Image: Playback/JerryRigEverything)

    Under Zack’s tests, the outer screen was scratched with the level 6 hardness tool , as usual for tempered glass, while the presence of plastic on the inner screen is confirmed by the marks caused on level 2 of the resistance kit, thus requiring greater care.

    The situation is better in the lighter test, in which both displays withstood for about 30 seconds to fire, recovering shortly thereafter — the exception goes to the folding panel film which, precisely because it is made of plastic, ends up melting, although it does not damage the screen.

    Even under fire, the folding screen does not suffer critical damage, with only the melted plastic film (Image: Playback/JerryRigEverything)

    In the YouTuber controlled scenario, it is difficult to confirm the “gain of 11%” in frame resistance metal, which loses its paint and suffers from scratches when scratched with the stainless steel blade, as expected. Regardless, the biometric reader, built into the power button on the side, showed efficiency when working even after suffering a good amount of scratches.

    Dust doesn’t seem like it anymore be a problem

    From the most extreme tests, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 delivers two good surprises. When folded to the opposite side, the cell is flexed but remains intact. The antennas suffer slight damages and the device ends up presenting a slight curvature after multiple attempts, but it survives the situation without serious problems.

    Then moving to a dust bath, with the intention of checking the sealing of the internal components and the resistance of the hinge to debris, the results are also positive.

    The content creator decided to make the test more intense by spreading dirt directly over the openings, and the collapsible still didn’t suffer any damage — the “Vacuum DNA” with the presence of small brushes in the meeting of the halves of the phone, would be responsible for the protection. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now available in Brazil, in cream, violet, black and green, with a suggested price of R$ 6.999.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Technical Data

    • Inner Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7 inches, aspect ratio 17:9, Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 1080 pixels, refresh rate of 86 Hz
    • External Screen: Super AMOLED 1.9 inch, resolution 300 x 86 pixels
    • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 1024
    • RAM memory: 8 GB
    • Internal storage: 166 GB or 300 GB UFS 3.1
    • Rear camera: 12 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 20 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 128°)
  • Front Camera: 15 MP (f/2.4)

    • Dimensions: 128 x , 2 x 6.9 mm (open), 86, 4 x , 2 x 20, 1 ~ 15, 9 mm (folded)

  • Weight: 183 grams
  • Battery: 3.256 mAh
  • Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, IPX8 certified, digital player on the side, stereo audio
  • Available colors: cream, green, violet and black (grey, white and pink exclusive to the Samsung website abroad)
  • Operating system: Androi d , under One UI 3.1.1

    Source: JerryRigEverrything

