update-for-old-iphones,-moto-e40-leak-and-more!-#ctnews

➡️ 00: 00 – Opening
➡️ 00: 34 – Apple releases important update for older iPhones; know why – https://canalte.ch/c/p5p3m
➡️ 01: 34 -Moto E36 has more images and supposedly complete technical sheet leaks – https://canalte.ch/c/p5p36
➡️ 03: 36 – New to Google Photos will help protect those photos that no one can see – https://canalte.ch/c/p5oz7
➡️ 05: 55 – Microsoft Edge will help you get discounts during a purchase – https://canalte.ch/c/p5p0z
➡️ 05: 06 – Bayonetta 3, Kirby and more | All news from Nintendo Direct – https://canalte.ch/c/p5p1r
➡️ 06: 55 – Final messages
🔥 TO SAVE: OFFER GROUP ON WHATSAPP AND TELEGRAM 🔥
https://canaltechofertas.com.br
🚩 ON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/canaltechofertas/
❗❗ VOTE FOR CANALTECH ❗❗
➡️ iBest:
https:// /canalte.ch/ibest-tecnologia-2021
😁 WANT TO HAVE A T-SHIRT LIKE OUR PRESENTERS? 👀
https://canalte.ch/netshoesgeek
🔊 PEDRO AND ADRIANO SAYING EVERYTHING THEY DON’T SHOW ON YOUTUBE 🔊
http://port58.canalte.ch
🎧 DAILY PODCAST WITH THE MAIN TECHNOLOGY NEWS 🎧
http://podcast.canalte.ch
😍 SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNELS 👍
https://canalte.ch/assineyoutube
https://www.youtube.com/c/CanaltechNews
👉INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/canaltech/
👉FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ canaltech
👉TWITTER: https://twitter.com/canaltech
👉SITE: https://canaltech.com. br/
👉TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@canaltech
Did you like this video?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.