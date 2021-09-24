i-know-what-you-did-last-summer-gets-official-trailer;-watch

Amazon Prime Video released this week the official trailer for the horror series I Know What You Did Last Summer. The plot will tell the story of a group of teenagers who, after a car accident that resulted in a fatality, are chased by a mysterious murderer who is willing to kill one by one.

While trying to survive the criminal, the friends also try to find out who this person is and what is really motivating them. attacks. They end up realizing that the city they live in has a dark side and that everyone has something to hide.

Check out the trailer:

