i-know-what-you-did-last-summer-gets-official-trailer;-watch

Amazon Prime Video released this week the official trailer for the horror series I Know What You Did Last Summer. The plot will tell the story of a group of teenagers who, after a car accident that resulted in a fatality, are chased by a mysterious murderer who is willing to kill one by one.
While trying to survive the criminal, the friends also try to find out who this person is and what is really motivating them. attacks. They end up realizing that the city they live in has a dark side and that everyone has something to hide.
Check out the trailer:
The series I Know What You Did Last Summer
- is adapted from the movie of the same name 1997, which features Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. in the cast. The feature became one of the most popular horror films of the decade 90 along with productions like Scream and The Blair Witch .
The series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on the day 30 October in four episodes, and the others will be released weekly, on Fridays, coming to an end on the day from November.
