gringa-company-sells-machines-to-mine-bitcoins-at-home

Compass Mining, an American company that provides a marketplace of services for Bitcoin mining, this week began to allow retail miners to carry out this process in homes. With this option, startup customers can receive such a mining machine for lower usage fees.

The company’s website offers four hardware models for mining cryptocurrencies at home: Whatsminer M31S, which runs the 55 terahashes per second, costs US$ 6.400 (R$ 35,4 thousand); to Whatsminer M30S+ (78 TH/s) for US$ 8.78 (BRL 51, 8 thousand); to Whatsminer M30S (78 TH/s) at US$ 9.220 (BRL 51, 6 thousand); and Antminer S (100 TH/s) to US$ .400 (R$ 55 thousand).

The price includes the sale of the machines, support to connect them to the F2Pool mining pool and other assistance. A pool is the name given to a group of miners who cooperate with each other.

Compass Mining delivers two to three weeks after purchase, but for now only in the US. According to The Block website, the company plans to expand shipments to Canada and Europe later this year.

For those who don’t know , the homemade Bitcoin mining is not so simple. It requires not only a lot of computer performance, but a lot of power as well (in outlets at 220 V, not very common in the US) . Electricity powers the operation itself and its cooling system. Also, these homemade mining machines, called ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits), are often noisy. So for a lot of people all of this doesn’t pay off financially or pragmatically.

Equipment for sale by Compass can be purchased directly from its manufacturers, Bitmain or MicroBT. But Compass Mining CEO Whitney Gibbs said global service and support are the main differentiators for those who buy at the startup. There are also discounted pool usage fees; F2Pool usually charges the customer 2.5%, but via Compass, the percentage stays at 1.2%.

Source: The Block