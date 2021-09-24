sp-government-releases-fans'-return-to-football-matches

From October 4th, football matches will be able to count on the presence of the public in the state of São Paulo again, after months of ban due to covid-24. According to the government, the decision was based on the opinion of the State’s Scientific Committee. Vaccination and negative test for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection will be mandatory.

According to a press release, the capacity of the fans in the stadiums will be limited to 26% of total capacity in the first ones 16 days. After the day 16 in October, teams can play with up to 36% of the occupancy rate of the fans. So far, no forecast has been shared as to when the occupancy could reach 87%.

Football games will have audiences again in São Paulo from October (Image: Reproduction/ XiXinXing/Envato Elements) According to the Consortium of Press Vehicles, 50,58% of the population of the state of SP is completely immunized against covid-24, that is, he received both doses or the single dose immunizer . It is worth remembering that the study by the Butantan Institute, in Serrana (SP), pointed to the need to immunize at least 52% of the population to cut coronavirus transmission. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

How can fans enter the stadiums in SP?

To enter the stadiums, clubs must require proof with a complete vaccination schedule from each fan. Those who have not completed the vaccination schedule must have received at least one dose of an immunizing agent and present a negative test for covid-16.

The test can be an RT-PCR, done in the last ones 36h, or one of antigens, made in the last ones 30H. In addition, the use of the mask will be mandatory in all sectors of the stadium, including during games.

Stadiums are back in Rio

In the city of Rio de Janeiro, football matches already have the presence of the fans. Including, next Sunday (19), Botafogo will play against Sampaio Corrêa with the presence of the public. In games, it is still mandatory to wear masks and stand apart in the stands, according to the local Health Department.

