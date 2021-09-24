netflix's-top-10-original-comedy-series

Take two totally different people and put them in each other’s lives, all of a sudden: that’s what happens in Love, this comedy with doses of romance that has every season available on Netflix. Here, we meet Gus, a nice and discreet guy; and the foulmouthed Mickey. When they meet, they face the emotions and humiliations of intimacy, commitment, love and other things the two of them have always avoided. The series is a direct, hilarious and extremely realistic portrayal of modern relationships, as well as directly addressing more serious issues such as alcoholism, drug addiction and mental illness.

6. I never (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

I Never… is a teen comedy series that has gained subscribers from Netflix for the diverse cast and fun humor in their episodes. The plot follows the young Devi, a girl from an Indian family who has to face the biggest challenge of all: high school. Determined to be popular, date and have sex, she goes out of her way to win over heartthrob Paxton, a popular guy who catches the eye of everyone in the hallways, but her plans don’t turn out as they should because of her impulsive and reckless way. In parallel, she still has to deal with Ben, an old class rival with whom she has always competed for the rank of best student in the class.

5 . Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

(Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt wins audiences for her immersive story and iconic characters . The plot starts in a mocking way: the protagonist passed years isolated in a sect, believing she was one of the only people who survived an apocalypse that decimated planet Earth. However, after discovering that she was being deceived all this time, she is freed and decides to live in the city that never sleeps: New York, where she makes new friends and discovers a whole new world; but of course there are difficulties in the process, especially keeping up with what you don’t know.

4. The Good Place