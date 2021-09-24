Netflix's Top 10 Original Comedy Series

Comedy series can serve as an excellent alternative for difficult days in several ways: whether for the short duration of their episodes, the light approach or precisely because of the genre having the possibility to go to various places, dosing drama or romance in their stories.

    • Netflix is ​​one of the strongest names among current streaming and there is no lack of comedy series there with the platform’s original seal for you to enjoy . Choosing titles of the genre and putting them in a list can be a very difficult task, but Canaltech rose to the challenge and chose the Best original Netflix comedy series for you to enjoy your subscription in the best way — even discovering those shows that are well hidden in the catalog.

    Among romantic comedies, dramatic comedies and even the sitcoms that we love so much, below you’ll find a diverse list full of must-sees that you won’t. may not include in your marathon. With humor, emotion and immersive stories just right, discover your newest favorite comedy series on Netflix right now.

    . Derry Girls

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    Among the teen comedies with a good bit of drama, Derry Girls is hidden in the catalog, but the series is definitely worth the your play. Follow the adventures of friends Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James in the small town of Derry, Northern Ireland. Attending a high school for Catholic girls, this group of friends has to deal with a restricted and rule-filled routine, while facing the most difficult period of their lives: adolescence.

    9. Nobody’s Looking

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    The national Nobody’s Looking was canceled with only one season, but its history is still valid to be assisted and prestigious. Here, Úli is the newest guardian angel in 494388th District. Tutored by veterans Greta and Chun and under the watchful eyes of Inspector Fred, he will learn the rules of the Angelus System and the punishments for disobeying them. Unable to accept the boss’s arbitrary orders, Úli decides on his own to help the humans, breaking all the rules within a few hours. To his surprise, Úli does not suffer any punishment. Is the boss really looking?

    8. Crashing

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    Did you miss

    Fleabag? In Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge writes and stars in yet another comedy with good doses of drama. The story follows a group of six young people who start working as security guards at an inactive hospital, when their financial situation calls for help. However, the place ends up being the new home of these friends, as well as a scenario in which they live the most unusual situations and place of various memories.

    7. Love

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    Take two totally different people and put them in each other’s lives, all of a sudden: that’s what happens in Love, this comedy with doses of romance that has every season available on Netflix. Here, we meet Gus, a nice and discreet guy; and the foulmouthed Mickey. When they meet, they face the emotions and humiliations of intimacy, commitment, love and other things the two of them have always avoided. The series is a direct, hilarious and extremely realistic portrayal of modern relationships, as well as directly addressing more serious issues such as alcoholism, drug addiction and mental illness.

    6. I never

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    I Never… is a teen comedy series that has gained subscribers from Netflix for the diverse cast and fun humor in their episodes. The plot follows the young Devi, a girl from an Indian family who has to face the biggest challenge of all: high school. Determined to be popular, date and have sex, she goes out of her way to win over heartthrob Paxton, a popular guy who catches the eye of everyone in the hallways, but her plans don’t turn out as they should because of her impulsive and reckless way. In parallel, she still has to deal with Ben, an old class rival with whom she has always competed for the rank of best student in the class.

    5 . Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt wins audiences for her immersive story and iconic characters . The plot starts in a mocking way: the protagonist passed years isolated in a sect, believing she was one of the only people who survived an apocalypse that decimated planet Earth. However, after discovering that she was being deceived all this time, she is freed and decides to live in the city that never sleeps: New York, where she makes new friends and discovers a whole new world; but of course there are difficulties in the process, especially keeping up with what you don’t know.

    4. The Good Place

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    A comedy steeped in philosophical questions: this is The Good Place , a sitcom from Netflix that takes an approach unlike any other production of the genre. The story follows Eleanor Shellstrop, who when she dies, ends up being mistakenly sent to the “Good Place”, a place for people who have done good during their lives. The confusion soon becomes clear in her mind, but she does her best to hide the truth from Michael, who coordinates the neighborhood, and will in every way avoid being sent to “Bad Place”.

    3. Grace and Frankie

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    With a light and perfect mood timing, Grace and Frankie has been well rated by critics and major industry awards. The story follows executive Grace Hanson and hipponga Frankie Bergstein, two friends who are facing the elderly and must still deal with a “foot in the ass” when their respective husbands reveal they are in love with each other. Now connected by this event, they need to overcome the breakup and enter singleness with each other and living under the same roof.

    two. Arrested Development

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    This Golden Globe winning series has five full seasons to marathon on Netflix. Arrested Development has a characteristic mood, presented with reminiscences of documentaries narrated by Ron Howard. The story follows the Bluth family, who own a real estate business. However, despite being a strong name in the market, they must deal with a judicial investigation at the company, which leads to the arrest of patriarch George Bluth. Now Michael Bluth must deal with all the consequences of having his father in the chair while taking on the responsibility of keeping the business going. In parallel, he must still manage his dysfunctional family: socialite Lucille; his brothers Buster and Gob; her fashion-obsessed sister Lindsay; and her husband Tobias, who lost his doctor’s license, and their teenage son George-Michael.

    1. One Day at a Time

    (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    Although it was canceled by Netflix after the third season, One Day at a Time is a series that is current regardless of the period it is being watched. sitcom accompanies the Alvarez, a family of Cuban descent led by single mother Penelope who lives under the same roof the eldest daughter Elena, the youngest Alex and the grandmother Lydia, affectionately called by everyone abuelita. In addition, the neighbor Schneider, who is also the manager of the building, and Dr. Berkowitz, Penelope’s boss, often live in the apartment. In history, the Alvarezes deal with financial, social, cultural and maturation issues in a light and didactic way, always addressing the generational clash between the three women of the house.

