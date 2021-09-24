Kena Review: Bridge of Spirits | Beautiful game, but far from perfect

In a nutshell, Kena is a great game: it has a simple story, chilling soundtrack, fun gameplay and cute animations. However, when boss battles begin, the cute turns into a tenebrous challenge, in which the player can spend hours trying to defeat just one enemy. Not to mention the lack of polish and the various slips (literally) in their platform mechanics — which can be fixed by the studio if they want.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was released on 15 September for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (via Epic Games Store). Check out what we think of the game below.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Before we break down the game, here is a record made through the Photo Mode of the game. Yes, the characters pose for the camera (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)

It’s time to say goodbye

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you control… Kena, get this. She is a spirit guide whose job it is to help spirits find their afterlife paths, helping them to release past trauma and guilt. For this, the character has only a staff and the ability to “pulse” a blue energy, which also serves as a shield.

Everything starts when she arrives in a mysterious village , aiming to find the holy shrine on top of a mountain. We don’t know why, and the game doesn’t even explain — we even have brief flashbacks later on, but they don’t say much. We spent more time discovering the stories of the villagers and helping them to free spirits than discovering the protagonist’s own narrative.

The little brothers we need to help right at the beginning of the story (Screenshot: Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)