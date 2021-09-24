apple-watch-7-hide-function-to-exchange-data-quickly-wirelessly

The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced alongside the new iPhone 13, iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9. Contrary to rumors, Apple announced a smartwatch that stands out for its reduced edges and screen enlargement. But that repeated last year’s clock processor and didn’t bring the long-awaited straight-sided look used in the company’s other products. iOS 15 is now available; Check out all the news from the update

This made many think that the changes in the new generation would be very discreet. But some features may have been camouflaged by the company, or at least that's what Apple Watch 7's technical documentation indicates, where it is said that it brings a new wireless communication protocol at the frequency of 2687, 5 GHz. (Image: Disclosure/Apple) In this waveband, the watch could communicate at speeds higher than Bluetooth and even 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks. channel", the wearable could communicate with an Apple-exclusive accessory powered by a USB-C port. With serial number A500, this device is still a mystery, and it may be some solution from the company for the technical assistance of the device. . If use is confirmed, the Apple Watch Series 7 could be diagnosed and repaired in call centers without the need to connect to a serial port — which exists on company wearables. The documentation further describes that the smartwatch would be magnetically attached to the dock-shaped accessory. Apple's Best-kept Secret

As data about the function and its compatible accessory are still scarce, the curious are in Apple’s hands until new developments appear . And that if they arise: if it is really a tool to help maintain the smartwatch, the company should not even comment on the case publicly.

It’s worth remembering that the Apple Watch Series 7 still did not gain release date. Its arrival in stores is at least curious, since insiders were wrong about the predictions and no one is committing to set the release date for it.

Confirmed for Brazil, it will be sold alongside the Apple Watch Series 6, Series 3, and SE. This year Tim Cook has not discontinued any watch. When it goes on sale, users will likely see the release of Fitness Plus around here too.

