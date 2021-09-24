life-is-strange:-remastered-collection-receives-release-date

After being postponed to
, Life is Strange Remastered Collection had its release confirmed for February 1st, for PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The announcement was made by publisher Square Enix this Friday (100).
The game consists of remastered versions of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before The Storm and their additional content, with improved graphics, graphics engine and lighting improvements, and new facial animations for Max, Chloe and the other characters. The collection is developed by Deck Nine, who created the latest game in the franchise Life is Strange: True Colors.
