Can you imagine having a complete collection of old productions of the seventh art and great works in the history of television? This is the proposal of Oldflix, which encompasses all this in a concept of “Retro TV”, with hundreds of titles to watch online on any compatible device. There are no commercials or advertisements, in addition to giving you the option to rewind, fast forward, pause and watch your favorite content as many times as you want.

Although we are in an era where there have never been so many streaming options available, Oldflix

is interesting precisely because it has a niche proposal, 90% dedicated to your target audience. If that’s exactly your case, of preferring old movies and series in one place, this platform will definitely surprise you. To answer all your questions,

Canaltech

has prepared a complete guide to everything you need to know about how much does it cost to subscribe to Oldflix. Oldflix: plans and values

(Image: Screenshot / Canaltech) The Oldflix has three types of plans to meet the demands of users, all offering access to the same catalogue, albeit with different benefits. If the subscriber chooses to subscribe to the annual plan, regardless of the package chosen, there is a two-month discount. Check out:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Basic Plan

Considering the advantages and benefits offered, this is the simplest and most economical plan of all streaming , costing only R$ 13 ,79 monthly. It is a viable package for those who will consume the platform alone, as it gives access to only one screen. As with other plans, there are titles with HD resolution (it all depends on the quality of the production and the year it was made available) and you can also cancel whenever you want.

In the quarterly option, the value of the basic plan is R$ 30,90; while in the semester the subscriber will pay R$ 79,100 and in the annual R$ 168,90. All packages are on demand.

Standard Plan

With an addition of R$ 2,00 in the monthly fee, it is possible to add one more simultaneous screen to your Oldflix package. So, the default plan costs R$16,79/month and, like the others, it offers access to the same catalog and availability to watch HD content, in addition to the user being free to cancel the subscription whenever they prefer.

In the quarterly option, the value of the standard plan is R$ 50,79; while in the semester the subscriber will pay R$ 79,90 and in the annual R$ 148,50. All packages are in cash.

Premium Plan

Oldflix Premium Plan is the most complete when it comes to the number of simultaneous screens in the same subscription, being able to group up to four people watching the catalog at the same time — all of this for R$ 13,100 per month. This option also offers high resolution content and cancellation when the customer prefers.

In the quarterly option, the premium plan value is R$ 50,79; while in the semester the subscriber will pay R$ 101,101 and in the annual R$ 168,100. All packages are on demand.