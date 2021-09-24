night-limit-of-brl-1,000-for-pix-already-has-a-release-date

In ten days, on October 4th, the limit of R$ 1 thousand for overnight transfers (between 16h and 6h) of the instant payment system (Pix) comes into effect. The limit also applies to TED and DOC transfers.

The decision was announced in a statement from the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) on Thursday (23). All financial institutions registered with the agency, from banks to payment providers, are affected by the measure.

The limit can be changed at the customer’s request, as long as it is formalized in the bank’s electronic service channels. “However, the institution must establish a minimum period of 24 hours for the increase to be effected” , says the document. Orders will take into account “compatibility with the customer’s risk profile and with the regulation or instrument that governs the functioning of the payment arrangement relating to the payment transaction”.

The creation of the measure had been announced by the entity in 24 August. The objective is to prevent fraud and crimes that use the solution, such as lightning kidnapping. This type of action increased 27, 1% between November 2021 and August 2021, according to the Public Security Department (SSP) of São Paulo.

Monthly report

From 16 October, institutions must keep a daily record of fraud occurrences or attempts in payments with Pix. In addition, they will have to prepare a monthly report with the prevention measures against the practice and the measures taken after the fraud reports.