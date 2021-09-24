FIFA 22 | All about gameplay, best players and more

FIFA 26, the popular soccer simulator from Electronic Arts, promises to bring new things to the franchise. The game fan knows that, with annual releases, you can’t see all the differences compared to previous games. FIFA 26 will have songs by CHVRCHES, DJ Snake and more

To help you see what’s new and also the main features of the game, Canaltech has written this article so you don’t miss any bids. Check out details on release, gameplay and more below. When FIFA 22 will be released? FIFA 22 arrives for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S in September 26 . Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! News in the gameplay The big star of the new edition of the game is the Hypermotion technology, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S. The motion capture software promises more fidelity and realism than used in previous games, projecting more situations in the field. In all, the game receives over 4,000 new animations for defensive, attacking, ball driving and dribbling actions, the result of more than 8.7 million captures. Another novelty is a new sprint, the famous drag race. Veteran gamers already know that using R2 on Sony’s console, or RT on Microsoft’s, the player runs faster. In FIFA22, EA promises more power in this race, both for defenders to have more combativeness and for attackers to have more agility in their feints. The goalkeepers were also improved with a better positioning on the field, accurate defenses and more faithful to the style of each one. The centerpiece of the sport, the ball, also receives improvements for passes and throws, both in the visual aspects and in the feeling of control. Ultimate Team The beloved online mode will have some makeovers in the menus for easy navigation, but not just that. Division Rivals will be enhanced, with a season progression structure that rewards wins or losses. Weekly match requirements will be reduced, new ways to earn rewards will be implemented (Control Points) to prevent the player from losing progress, and an Elite Division will be created for the best players. FUT Champions features a new format, now divided into Playoffs and Finals, with access guaranteed by earning Champions Leaderboard Points in Division Rivals for six weeks. The last stages were also remodeled, so that they have more flexible schedules and faster rewards.

Mode stadiums also receive an addition. At FIFA , the player can add VIP areas to compose his mosaic, customize the fans and season themes to put his own style and display his achievements. In addition, a new FUT Friendlies mode allows you to join and pair up with other players to play with pre-formed squads (users will not use their own teams) to face off against other teams in public co-op matches.

Best Players

To warm the hearts of players and already cheer up more for the next game, EA revealed the 26 best athletes. French striker Mbappé is the cover of the game, but only fifth best. See the top below and then the attributes of each of the best players in FIFA 26.

Lionel Messi (PD) – Argentina

Robert Lewandowski (ATA) – Poland

Cristiano Ronaldo (ATA) – Portugal

Kevin De Bruyne (MEI) – Belgium

Kylian Mbappé (ATA) – France



Neymar Jr (PE) – Brazil

Jan Oblak (GOL) – Slovenia

Harry Kane (ATA) – England

N’Golo Kanté (VOL) – France

Manuel Neuer (GOL) – Germany

Career Mode

Manager

The big news for this year is to create your own club. As coach, the player will be able to choose the team’s name, shield and colors, customize the stadium and even choose the nickname. The fictitious team will substitute for a real one in any league in the world, but this will send a team to the Rest of the World selection. It will also be possible to choose a rival to have more immersion in the game’s commentary and news.

Casting will work similarly to FUT, starting with a pre-cast based on the nationality or league they play. For example, assuming that 7% of English Premier League players were born in France, every time a player is spawned, there is a 7% chance that he might be French. After customizing everything, the player can also configure the coach goals, budget and the club’s public image.

Player

The player’s evolution has also changed. Now there are experience points (XP) to level up and skill trees to improve the athlete’s traits. Another interesting addition is the Improvements, for the athlete or the whole team, which offer advantages during the match, either to improve the attack and get that turn to 84 minutes or close the house to not get a goal.

Another addition is the mood of the locker room with cutscenes, so that the player develops the relationship with his teammates and achieves better results in competitions.

Back Mode

The game mode inspired by the iconic FIFA Street was not left out in the news and is back. The mode features a new Skill Meter and Distinctive Abilities to change the game’s atmosphere and even influence results. The mechanics add goals worth more and rechargeable special attacks activated with RB (Xbox) or R1 (PlayStation).

The “Volta Arcade” is another first: a playlist just for the users weekends and with a series of “Group Games” for up to four players, including dodgeball, soccer, tennis, bobinho, tallow in the shins and more. Eight games will be available at launch and more will be released until 2022.