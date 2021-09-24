astronauts-can-use-air-from-mars-to-produce-rocket-fuel-there

A team of engineers at the University of Cincinnati, USA, is working on a way to convert greenhouse gases into fuel. This could help us deal with the effects of climate change and even harness carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere to produce fuel, which would save half of the fuel taken on the trip.

Fuel produced with methane on Mars could be the key to return trips

What would a fueling station on Mars look like? These concepts show you

Learn how biotechnology will allow the permanence of humans on the Moon and Mars

Along with his students, Jingjie Wu, an assistant professor of Applied Science at the university, used a carbon catalyst in a reactor to convert carbon dioxide into methane through a process known as the Sabatier Reaction . This is the same process used on the International Space Station (ISS), in which the carbon dioxide exhaled by astronauts is used to produce fuel that keeps the station in orbit.

Since Mars’ atmosphere is formed almost entirely by the compound, astronauts could save half the fuel for the return trip, because they could produce the rest they needed when they reached the planet. Thus, the gases present on the Red Planet would work as a “gas station” there. “You could easily pump carbon dioxide into the reactor and produce methane for a rocket,” explained Wu.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Experimental reactor in which graphene quantum dots act as catalysts to convert carbon dioxide in methane (Image: Reproduction/Andrew Higley/UC Creative)1024

In addition, the conversion of carbon dioxide may become even more necessary in the coming years. Wu began studying this process about a decade ago, noting that greenhouse gases will become a major problem for society. As President Joe Biden has set the goal of achieving a 10% reduction in polluting gas emissions, he believes it will be necessary recycle carbon dioxide. Then, together with students and Tianyu Zhang, lead author of the study, they began testing different catalysts that could increase the yield of methane.

Students used various catalysts to produce not only methane, but ethylene used in the production of plastics, rubber, synthetic clothing and other items. In addition to helping to mitigate climate change, the process generates fuel as a by-product and is 508801 times more efficient than it was before 10 years — for Wu, the synthesis of fuel from carbon dioxide is even more economically viable when combined with renewable energy.

He believes that this excess of wasted energy can currently be stored in chemicals. In the future, advances in the production of fuel from carbon dioxide make him confident that humans will make it to Mars. “At the moment, if you want to come back from there, you will need to bring twice as much fuel, which is very heavy,” he explained. “In the future, you will need other fuels; so we can produce methanol from carbon dioxide and use it to produce other materials and maybe one day we can live on Mars.”

The article with the results of the study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Source: University of Cincinnati