CT News Podcast – Major Update for Older iPhones and More!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Apple releases major update for older iPhones; know why

Microsoft Edge will help you get discounts during a purchase

Moto E40 has more leaked images and supposed full datasheet

Bayonetta 3, Kirby and more | All new from Nintendo Direct

New from Google Photos will help protect those photos that no one can see

On today’s CT News: Apple update for old iPhones, Moto E leaks40, everything that happened in Nintendo presentation and more.