3-apps-to-find-and-send-audios-on-whatsapp

You may have already received or sent a funny audio via WhatsApp (Android | iOS). It’s hard to walk past a group in the messaging app without coming across a forwarded voice message. With so many messages, you might even lose a few gems, but there are apps aimed at finding and sending audios by cell phone.

4 apps to change the voice on your cell phone

How to listen to an audio on WhatsApp without the other person knowing

These apps usually divide the most popular audios into categories and feature catchphrases, virals and popular songs. In order not to go through an embarrassing moment in your group and send inappropriate content, you can listen to the audios before downloading and forwarding them to your contacts. Check out three apps that can help you!

1. Audios for WhatsApp

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price:

free

Available for Android and iOS, Audios for WhatsApp is simple and straightforward with your purpose: Provides a large list of popular audio files in the messaging app and provides commands to play and send content in your conversations.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Save your audios bookmarks in the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

To choose your audio, just browse the different categories of the app: there are quotes from famous hosts, catchphrases from cartoons and tabs for special effects, music and movies. Each audio has icons to play, add to favorites, download to your device or forward it to WhatsApp.

Files marked as favorites are available in their own area in the application. If you are looking for an audio that is not present in the collection, you can contact the tool’s developers team for suggestions.

2. Funny Sounds for WhatsApp

Compatibility: Android

Price: free

Only available for Android, this app has the same function as Audios for WhatsApp, but with fewer options available. Anyway, it’s an option to find catchphrases, vignettes and famous songs to send to your contacts.