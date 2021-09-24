3-apps-to-find-and-send-audios-on-whatsapp

You may have already received or sent a funny audio via WhatsApp (Android | iOS). It’s hard to walk past a group in the messaging app without coming across a forwarded voice message. With so many messages, you might even lose a few gems, but there are apps aimed at finding and sending audios by cell phone.
These apps usually divide the most popular audios into categories and feature catchphrases, virals and popular songs. In order not to go through an embarrassing moment in your group and send inappropriate content, you can listen to the audios before downloading and forwarding them to your contacts. Check out three apps that can help you!
1. Audios for WhatsApp
Available for Android and iOS, Audios for WhatsApp is simple and straightforward with your purpose: Provides a large list of popular audio files in the messaging app and provides commands to play and send content in your conversations.
Save your audios bookmarks in the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
To choose your audio, just browse the different categories of the app: there are quotes from famous hosts, catchphrases from cartoons and tabs for special effects, music and movies. Each audio has icons to play, add to favorites, download to your device or forward it to WhatsApp.
Files marked as favorites are available in their own area in the application. If you are looking for an audio that is not present in the collection, you can contact the tool’s developers team for suggestions.
2. Funny Sounds for WhatsApp
- Compatibility: Android
Only available for Android, this app has the same function as Audios for WhatsApp, but with fewer options available. Anyway, it’s an option to find catchphrases, vignettes and famous songs to send to your contacts.
The app’s interface is simple, but it manages to separate the audios between different categories to facilitate navigation. You can find specific sounds for vignettes, virals, music, movies and series, and the platform also provides tabs to access the most downloaded or most recent files.
Finally, you can also enter the audio itself with your phone’s microphone. Just tap on the respective icon, release access to the app and save your recordings on the platform.
3. Opus Player
If your goal is to find voice messages sent by your contacts, Opus Player may solve the problem on Android. The app locates all files in the WhatsApp voice notes folder and separates each message between days and months of the year.
The application locates the voice messages stored on your cell phone (Image: André Magalhães/Captura de screen)
The configuration The initial startup may take a few minutes, but it brings up all the records available in your device’s memory. As the location of files is automatic, it is possible to listen to messages through the application without the sender discovering them. To catalog your favorite audios, you can mark them as favorites and add photos or text descriptions.
Opus Player is free and has the display of advertisements. To remove them, it is necessary to purchase the premium version of the app, available for R$ 3, in one-time payment.
