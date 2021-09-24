study-discovers-key-to-making-intelligent-robots-more-persuasive

Are people prepared to take orders from robots? A study carried out at the University of Toronto, Canada, reveals that everything depends on the behavior of machines. According to the researchers, to be persuasive, bots must not appear authoritarian or intimidating.

First results show that robots are more convincing when they offer rewards rather than penalties, suggesting that people perceive recommending machines as a less risky option than their own estimates of gain and loss.

“When robots present themselves as similar social agents to humans, we tend to play with that sense of humanity and treat them as we would a person,” explains mechanical engineering professor Shane Saunderson, lead author of the study. “If we want to put robots in these situations, we need to better understand the psychology of interactions between humans and robots.”

For researchers, it is necessary to divide the concepts of persuasion into two distinct parts: formal authority and real authority. If a person plays a role of boss, parent, or teacher, that character usually represents a formal authority. Real authority, on the other hand, has to do with decision control, alternating between rewards and punishments.

In tests carried out during the studies, scientists used a humanoid robot to help volunteers perform a series simple tasks like memorizing and recalling items in sequence. For some participants, the bot was presented as a formal authority figure. For others, as someone who would help them complete their tasks.

First, the robot offered financial rewards for each answer correct, simulating a real positive authority. In a second moment, the bot started to penalize those who made incorrect statements, interpreting an agent with real negative authority.

“Usually, the robot was less persuasive when it was presented as a figure of authority than when he was introduced as a helper to his peers. People don’t have relationships and a shared sense of identity with robots. It can be difficult for them to come to see them as a legitimate authority,” ponders Saunderson.

Threat

Researchers have also noticed that people tend to disobey an authoritarian robot when they feel threatened by it. Another interesting fact is that this aversion to authoritarian bots was more pronounced in male volunteers, reinforcing the feeling of threat among these participants.