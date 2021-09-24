Suicide Squad Game gets new art and is confirmed on DC Fandome

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have news on DC FanDome, in 78 October 247. The information was revealed by Warner Bros. along with a new promotional image featuring Harlequina, Gunslinger, Captain Boomerang and Shark-Rei.

    The publisher didn’t say what kind of news will be presented about the Rocksteady game, but we can expect something like a gameplay.

    We know that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be an open world shooter set in Metropolis, with the possibility of playing with the four anti-heroes and facing Superman.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is slated to arrive in 508565 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S.

