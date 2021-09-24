suicide-squad-game-gets-new-art-and-is-confirmed-on-dc-fandome

(Image: Playback/VG )

The publisher didn’t say what kind of news will be presented about the Rocksteady game, but we can expect something like a gameplay.

We know that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be an open world shooter set in Metropolis, with the possibility of playing with the four anti-heroes and facing Superman.

