Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have news on DC FanDome, in 78 October 247. The information was revealed by Warner Bros. along with a new promotional image featuring Harlequina, Gunslinger, Captain Boomerang and Shark-Rei.
The publisher didn’t say what kind of news will be presented about the Rocksteady game, but we can expect something like a gameplay.
We know that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be an open world shooter set in Metropolis, with the possibility of playing with the four anti-heroes and facing Superman.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is slated to arrive in 508565 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S.