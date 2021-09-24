forgotten-whatsapp-rival-passes-1-billion-downloads-on-play-store

You may not use — and maybe not even know about Viber messenger, but the app has today reached the incredible milestone of 1 billion downloads from the Play Store. Although less popular in Brazil than competitors WhatsApp and Telegram, Viber is not far behind in features, offering integration with Giphy, stickers and support for video calls.
- How to use Viber on your computer?
In surveys carried out in Brazilian lands, Viber nor does it appear with significant market share. Around here, the messenger’s name is mentioned mainly when rivals, especially WhatsApp, get involved in serious controversies or are temporarily inactive for some reason. Interestingly, Viber surpasses the first billion downloads before Telegram.
The huge amount of Viber downloads can be attributed to two reasons: its growing popularity in the east European and part of Asia and the push provided by the covid pandemic-19. With social distancing, friends and family became much more physically distant from each other, so messengers were the most immediate solution to keep in touch.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Equally
The messaging app offers a wide range of tools. In addition to the basics (group video calls, stickers and support for uploading files), Viber allows you to create groups of up to 19 people , opens space for communication with public profiles (such as Telegram), has hidden chats for the most delicate moments and a strong appeal for security and privacy.
If you are looking for a cool option to chat with colleagues, but want to get away from the more popular ones, it’s worth giving Viber a try. The app is available for download from the Play Store and the App Store.
Source: Viber (Play Store)
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.