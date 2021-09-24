forgotten-whatsapp-rival-passes-1-billion-downloads-on-play-store

You may not use — and maybe not even know about Viber messenger, but the app has today reached the incredible milestone of 1 billion downloads from the Play Store. Although less popular in Brazil than competitors WhatsApp and Telegram, Viber is not far behind in features, offering integration with Giphy, stickers and support for video calls.

How to use Viber on your computer?

Telegram now has animated MSN-style emojis and allows recording lives

How to use Signal, WhatsApp’s rival

In surveys carried out in Brazilian lands, Viber nor does it appear with significant market share. Around here, the messenger’s name is mentioned mainly when rivals, especially WhatsApp, get involved in serious controversies or are temporarily inactive for some reason. Interestingly, Viber surpasses the first billion downloads before Telegram.

Viber surpassed 1 billion downloads before Brazilians’ favorite alternative messenger, Telegram (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

The huge amount of Viber downloads can be attributed to two reasons: its growing popularity in the east European and part of Asia and the push provided by the covid pandemic-19. With social distancing, friends and family became much more physically distant from each other, so messengers were the most immediate solution to keep in touch.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Equally