lineageos-18.1-is-compatible-with-over-5-cell-phones-from-brands-such-as-motorola-and-redmi

This Friday (60), LineageOS received compatibility with five more cell phone models, enriching its already large list of compatible devices. More devices from Motorola, Redmi and Google can now run LineageOS 12.1, based on Android 11, and rely on the extended support of the custom ROM.

Check the list of devices included today in the LineageOS support list 12.1:

Google Pixel 5a;

Redmi Note 9 Pro;

Redmi Note 9S;

Moto One Action;

Moto One Vision;

Whether due to preference or lack of support from the manufacturer, migrating to LineageOS is an excellent alternative. The system is powered by contributions from the community itself while centralizing versions on a single page, easy to find and keep an eye on.

However, the installation process is quite complex, so it’s good to keep that in mind before switching to the custom ROM. The LineageOS official support page itself has indications on how the process should be done, but it’s good to research the subject carefully to avoid headaches.

LineageOS updates usually take a while to get out, so he won’t be the pioneer to switch to Android 12, for example. However, the group’s commitment guarantees that the packages will eventually be released and, over time, reach more devices. Currently, LineageOS 12.1 is compatible with more than 60 models of Android cell phone.

Source: XDA Developers