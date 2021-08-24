chandrasekhar RIP: Olympian and 1962 Asiad winner Chandrasekhar dies; Chandrasekhar Dies: Olympian and 1962 Asian Games football champion Chandrasekhar passes away, AIFF mourns

Kochi

Former Olympian football player and a member of the 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning Indian team O Chandrasekhar passed away at his residence on Tuesday. This information was given by his family sources. He was 85 and has three children. A source close to the family said that Chandrashekhar, who played a defender during his playing days, was suffering from age-related ailments for some time.

He also captained the Indian team in some tournaments. He was a member of the Indian team that participated in the 1960 Rome Olympics, besides the gold medal winning team at the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games.

Hailing from Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, the former player represented India in 25 matches from 1958-1966. He made his debut in the Asian Cup Qualifiers in 1959. He was part of the Indian team that participated in the Merdeka Cup in 1961.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has condoled the death of Chandrasekhar. He represented Maharashtra at the domestic level in the Santosh Trophy from 1959–1965. In which the team became the champion in 1963. He played for the Caltex club from 1958 to 1966 and then for the State Bank of India from 1967 to 1972.

In his condolence message, AIFF President Praful Patel said, “Sad to hear that Chandrashekhar is no more. He was a vital part of one of the most successful Indian teams of all time and his contribution to the sport in India will never be forgotten. I share this sorrow.’ IFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, “Chandrasekhar has been an inspirational figure to many generations and has won many awards during his career. I send my condolences to his family and pray for his soul to rest in peace.