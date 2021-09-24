ps5-standard-or-ps5-digital-edition:-see-the-main-advantages

Are you thinking of buying a PlayStation 5? Sony’s new console has been so popular since its launch, right? There are so many news! It has controls with lots of different sensors, amazing games and much more performance.

Review | PlayStation 5: ready for more memorable experiences

PS5 gets lighter revised version and preliminary tests worry

In addition, there are two versions of the new PlayStation. So, if you can’t wait to get yours, it’s worth checking out the main advantages and differences between the Digital and Standard models!

Tests show that new version of PS5 runs cooler than original

How to buy and download games on PlayStation 5

A lot of people don’t imagine, but the two versions of the PlayStation 5 can be more advantageous in some situations. Look that!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! PS5 Digital Edition or PS5 Standard: what is the main difference? Without a doubt the main difference between the consoles is not the performance, nor the storage, but the presence of the disk drive. In both Console versions, you’ll be able to enjoy almost 1TB of SSD storage, plus incredible performance from your AMD Radeon RDNA 2 Card, combined with 16 GB of RAM memory. However, for those who have a lot of physical media games on the PlayStation 4, for example, the PlayStation 5 Standard version with player may be more interesting from media. After all, with 8 years since the launch of the PS4, a lot of people already have a large collection of games. So, you can continue playing compatible PS4 games on your new PS5.

(Image: Jones Oliveira /Canaltech)

But if you have more games on digital media tied to your PSN account, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition might be a great choice. That way, you can still have access to your digital media on a large SSD storage.

That’s it! Did you like this tip? Share this article with your friends.

Source: PlayStation