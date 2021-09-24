new-perfect-dark-is-being-co-developed-by-crystal-dynamics

Through its Twitter, The Initiative confirmed a partnership with Crystal Dynamics, responsible for Tomb Raider, for the production of the new Perfect Dark. In the publication, the game is described as a new first-person spy thriller for the new generation of consoles.

The teams couldn’t pass up the chance to work together . We’re still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for the Perfect Dark!

— TheInitiative (@TheInitiative) September 24, 2021

The developer also comments that this was a chance that could not be ignored. “We’re still in the early stages of development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to realize Perfect Dark’s vision!” says the post.

