new-perfect-dark-is-being-co-developed-by-crystal-dynamics

Through its Twitter, The Initiative confirmed a partnership with Crystal Dynamics, responsible for Tomb Raider, for the production of the new Perfect Dark. In the publication, the game is described as a new first-person spy thriller for the new generation of consoles.
The teams couldn’t pass up the chance to work together . We’re still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for the Perfect Dark!
The developer also comments that this was a chance that could not be ignored. “We’re still in the early stages of development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to realize Perfect Dark’s vision!” says the post.
The game was announced in December de 10 and will be the first of The Initiative studio, which is part of the Xbox Game Studio and is located in Santa Monica, United States . The player will live an adventure starring Joanna, in a universe full of corporate crimes to unravel.
In the presentation video during The Game Awards 2020, the developers explained that the idea is to create a game that has references from the franchise’s past, but with a completely renewed face. Perfect Dark
is not yet scheduled for release.
