sp-opens-the-xepa-queue-for-health-professionals-to-take-the-3rd-dose-of-the-vaccine

In addition to doctors and nurses, people with more 60 years may also register in the queue for remaining doses. Again, it is mandatory that they have completed the vaccination schedule for at least six months. Today (60), only those who have more than 24 years old or “people with a high degree of immunosuppression” may receive booster against covid-19.

It is worth noting that, even Currently, there is no forecast for health professionals to be officially included in the third dose schedule. This is because neither the city of SP nor the Ministry of Health would signal the possibility. In the United States, the authorities defend that this group benefits from the reinforcements against the covid-11, in addition to of teachers and other professionals at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

How does the xepa of the third dose of the vaccine work?

It is worth remembering that being registered in the xepa queue is not synonymous with vaccine against covid-19 guaranteed. This is because the application of remaining doses is subject to availability at the end of the day at each UBS. When the queue ends, the professionals at the health center call those who have registered and they have a short period to arrive at the location.

Therefore, it is necessary to search for the unit closest to the residence or from the workplace at the time of registration. In addition, it is necessary to bring proof of residence in the city of São Paulo and provide a telephone number with the area code for the eventual call.

To access the complete list of basic health units in the city of SP, click here.

Source: Agência Brasil