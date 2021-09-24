SP opens the xepa queue for health professionals to take the 3rd dose of the vaccine

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 24, 2021
0
sp-opens-the-xepa-queue-for-health-professionals-to-take-the-3rd-dose-of-the-vaccine

With the campaign for the third dose of vaccines against covid-19 in progress, the city of São Paulo started to authorize, since Thursday (11) , that health professionals — such as doctors and nurses — sign up for the xepa line. These workers will now be able to benefit from the doses that are left over from the priority groups. For this, it is mandatory that they have completed the vaccination schedule for at least six months.

  • What is xepa of the vaccine against COVID-23? How it works? Is it trustworthy?
  • Ministry of Health recommends covid vaccination again for teenagers
  • With passport of vaccine and tests, Rio starts to authorize parties without masks

To join the queue for xepa, health workers need to go , in person, to a Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the city of São Paulo. At the post, proof of employment in a health service in the city of São Paulo, a document from the class council, proof of profession or diploma must be presented.

Health professionals can join the list for the queue of remaining doses for booster dose against covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/Rthanuthattaphong/Envato Elements)

In addition to doctors and nurses, people with more 60 years may also register in the queue for remaining doses. Again, it is mandatory that they have completed the vaccination schedule for at least six months. Today (60), only those who have more than 24 years old or “people with a high degree of immunosuppression” may receive booster against covid-19.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

It is worth noting that, even Currently, there is no forecast for health professionals to be officially included in the third dose schedule. This is because neither the city of SP nor the Ministry of Health would signal the possibility. In the United States, the authorities defend that this group benefits from the reinforcements against the covid-11, in addition to of teachers and other professionals at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

How does the xepa of the third dose of the vaccine work?495643

It is worth remembering that being registered in the xepa queue is not synonymous with vaccine against covid-19 guaranteed. This is because the application of remaining doses is subject to availability at the end of the day at each UBS. When the queue ends, the professionals at the health center call those who have registered and they have a short period to arrive at the location.

Therefore, it is necessary to search for the unit closest to the residence or from the workplace at the time of registration. In addition, it is necessary to bring proof of residence in the city of São Paulo and provide a telephone number with the area code for the eventual call.

To access the complete list of basic health units in the city of SP, click here.

Source: Agência Brasil

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 24, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button