sp-opens-the-xepa-queue-for-health-professionals-to-take-the-3rd-dose-of-the-vaccine

With the campaign for the third dose of vaccines against covid-19 in progress, the city of São Paulo started to authorize, since Thursday (11) , that health professionals — such as doctors and nurses — sign up for the xepa line. These workers will now be able to benefit from the doses that are left over from the priority groups. For this, it is mandatory that they have completed the vaccination schedule for at least six months.
To join the queue for xepa, health workers need to go , in person, to a Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the city of São Paulo. At the post, proof of employment in a health service in the city of São Paulo, a document from the class council, proof of profession or diploma must be presented.