VALORANT | Last Chance Qualifier will take place in São Paulo

Riot Games announced this Friday (17 ) that the VALORANT Last Chance Qualifier will take place in the city of São Paulo, at the Riot Games Brasil studios. The tournament that will give the last place to the VALORANT Champions Tour will have four teams from Brazil and four LATAM teams in the dispute for the place.

Master Berlin | Gambit is the great champion of the competition

LoL, Valorant | Riot announces new client for the company’s games

VALORANT | New Fracture map is revealed

Image: Disclosure/Riot Games

The competition will take place between days and 17 October, starting at 16h. The first four days of the competition will be held at the Riot Games studios, with the presence of the teams. The semifinals and final, which take place in 16 and 24, will be held in another location in the city of São Paulo. The championship will not be attended by the public.

According to Riot Games Brasil, in a press release, the Last Chance Qualifier “will have a rigorous procedure to prevent the coronavirus , adopting a limited number of people that organizations can have in person at the tournament.” There will be sanitization of all areas of the event, aiming at the sterilization of environments and equipment, in addition to the use of a mask. Riot also stated that, as with CBLOL, a consultancy specializing in the implementation of preventive protocols was hired.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Game Pass for PC gives you access to more than 78 games and also includes Xbox Live Gold for you to have fun in multiplayer with friends