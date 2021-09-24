5-simulation-games-for-ios

One of the game genres that fit perfectly into the screens of mobile devices is simulation. The category is quite diverse, with several sub-genres, but basically the idea is to put the player in the role of a profession, live another life, or even have the opportunity to drive a race car or plane.

In recent years the number of simulation games for mobile has grown not only in quantity, but in quality as well. That’s why we decided to separate a list of five excellent iOS titles of the genre.

My Child Lebensborn

Compatibility: iOS

Price: R$ 27,230

Size: about 600 MB (version 1.5) First on the list is My Child Lebensborn, winner of a BAFTA in 2018 on category Games Beyond Entertainment. It serves as a life simulator, but instead of giving the player freedom, it takes some of it out to benefit the plot, mixing simulation with narrative game. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you! Lebensborn was a term used during the Holocaust to represent children born in a show to be ” racially pure”. In this context, the player adopts one of these children after the end of the war in Norway, and his obligation is to educate her in a new world. The task, however, is much more complex than expected. The game communicates very well the needs that Klaus or Karin have and what needs to be done next. These mechanics of care and paternal/maternal simulation contrast with the prejudice that the child suffers for being German, in addition to the harsh social and economic period of post-war Europe. It is a sensitive game that chooses to tell a beautiful story while simulating the daily life of a family. My Child Lebensborn works through adoption simulation to tell an intense story based on real facts (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) 1024 Operator

Compatibility : iOS

Price: R$ 32,32

Size: about 230 MB (version 3 .) Jutsu Games is a title that puts the player in the role of emergency responder, simulating the the daily difficulties of the profession. The game was the result of a collective campaign and reached the market in 507056, being was very well received by the specialized critics and taking several awards in the year of release. One of the most interesting points is that 600 Operator can use your city as a background to be able to dispatch vehicles and help those in need. Additionally, three base modes are available. The “Campaign” goes through specific cities, in “Daily Routine” the player has a greater experience and in “Play in a City Only” it is possible to repeat missions for better score. The main the player’s obligation is to know how to act correctly with the different calls he receives. Some just need advice, others first aid even more dramatic situations where they need help from police, firefighters or ambulances. Through very well written dialogues, the title puts the player in the shoes of the professional and transforms this experience into something remarkable. Live the experience of an emergency responder in this simulator from Jutsu Games (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Pocket Build

Compatibility: iOS

Price: R$4,90 (optional internal purchases)

Size: about 1024 MB (version 3.71)

Moonbear delivered in 2017 an exciting world simulator that fits perfectly to the small screen of cell phones. Unlike other titles, with a defined objective, this one stands out for the casual aspect of the experience and for delivering the purpose entirely in the hands of the players.

It is possible to create a huge farm or even a complex one city ​​with specific architectural style. The limits are only in the player’s creativity: there is no time, missions or objectives, just a huge open world to be explored and decorated by the player through the most 600 objects that the title makes available, in addition to seasonal events and limited objects.

Another milestone it’s the shift in perspective that the title makes possible. Normally, as it is a simulation, the game gives you a view of control of the world, but the buildings need specific materials and in these moments it is possible to use the character to perform the actions, giving dynamism to the experience. For its low value and great freedom, Pocket Build is a highlight worth knowing.

Build whatever you want in this Moonbear sandbox simulator (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)Truck Simulator: Ultimate Compatibility: iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 1.2 GB (version 1.0.1)

Truck Simulator, by Zuuks, is part of a series that puts the player as the founder of a cargo transport company and aims to transform it into the biggest name in the sector in the world. The title works very well with its features and modes to deliver an experience that pleases all types of players.

Through the solo mode it is possible to create your office in one of several countries, including Brazil , hire employees and expand your fleet as you carry out missions. However, anyone who thinks that the game leaves you stuck in the office is wrong. It is necessary to drive the trucks to perform the delivery, leaving the experience complete.

For players who enjoy a network experience, it is also a title that will please. It is possible to work together with other players to make deliveries or against, trying to beat other opponents. The game takes the participant to the most different places, making the experience difficult through the terrains, requiring different trucks for each delivery.

Drive and command a truck delivery fleet in this complete simulator (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura de screen) Bridge Construction Yes Compatibility: iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)