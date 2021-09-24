xiaomi-is-expected-to-introduce-new-smartwatch-and-headset-on-september-27th

At the same event that is to launch the Civi, Xiaomi also plans to present two more accessories: the Watch Color 2 watch and the True Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones 3 wireless headphones Pro. Both are expected to appear to the public for the first time on 14 September.

Xiaomi Watch Color 2 New Xiaomi watch should have larger side buttons (Image : Disclosure/Xiaomi)

Xiaomi’s new watch should be an update of the predecessor model — released in 2020 — with some minor design and software changes re. Despite remaining with a circular construction, the side buttons should be longer, abandoning the round shape to allow a greater contact area with the fingers.

In addition, the new generation should have support for changing bracelets, with six color options officially offered by Xiaomi. The core of the watch will have blue or silver versions, but much extra information about construction details and possible changes in this aspect has not yet been released. It should be similar in size to the first Watch Color, with a 1,50 inch AMOLED display and water resistance to a depth of 50 meters (5 ATM).

The new device is expected to have more than 50 customizable face options, and a new level sensor. oxygen in the blood (SpO2). It will even be able to bring monitoring for more sports activities, and other new health and wellness features.

Xiaomi True Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones 3 Pro Headphones will bring adaptive noise cancellation (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has already presented an advertising piece that promotes images of the brand’s new wireless headset. The accessory will be the first in the company’s history to feature adaptive noise cancellation, which recognizes external environmental conditions and applies varying levels of unwanted sound reduction. According to the images released by the brand, it will be able to muffle sounds up to 50 dB and will have a design very similar to AirPods Pro.

Other technical details of the device were revealed through a certification process. It will be compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, with support for SBC and AAC audio codecs, and the construction will have IPX4 water splash resistance.

Information on the price and availability of the two products has not yet been released, so it will only be possible to know these details after the event, which is scheduled for 27 Chinese time, that is, 3 am in the Brazilian morning.

