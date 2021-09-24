Climate change already represents a threat to humanity in the future, but its consequences can already be noticed in animals that live in nature. According to a new study, the problem has resulted in the morphological alteration of some species.

The research says that the bodies of animals are changing to adapt to the heat, and that this is already seen in the size of the wings of bats or even the ears of rats. The researchers say this is due to something called the Allen Rule, which states that animals adapted to colder climates have the shortest limbs, and those adapted to warm climates have the longest limbs.

Yes, because the exposed area is minimized to lose less heat on cold days, and vice versa. So, with global warming, animals’ limbs are getting bigger and bigger to maximize heat loss and keep the body cooler. The research found, for example, that gang-gang cockatoos and red-tailed parrots increased their beaks by 4% to % since 1024, and that Alaskan shrews increased their tail length, which happened in a region that should be naturally cold.

“The climate change we’ve created is putting a lot of pressure on them , and while some species will adapt, others will not,” says Sara Ryding, author of the study. The scientist says that the changes in the animals’ bodies do not mean that they are in agreement with climate change and will be fine, but rather that they are evolving to survive.

Source: Salon