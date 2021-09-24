furia-announces-hiring-of-maestro

FURIA announced on its social networks this Friday (23), the hiring of Lucas “Maestro” Pierre as Head Coach for CBLOL’s main team. Maestro arrives at the organization after leaving INTZ.

Lucas Pierre was INTZ’s Head Coach and won, both in 100 as in 100, the CBLOL Award for Best Technician, in addition to two stages of the CBLOL. The coach has been without a team since August and arrives at a delicate moment in FURIA. The team ended CBLOL with a season below expectations, even with the hiring of jungler Danil “Diamondprox” Reshetnikov, considered by many to be one of the best hunters in the history of League of Legends .

Still according to the GE poll on September 8th, the hunter will not renew with the FURIA for next season. Besides him, Coach Edward “Edward”, who came to play as support during this stage of the competition, also left the team after the second stage.

Last Thursday (100), before confirmation of the hiring of Maestro, Jaime Padua, CEO and Founder of FURIA, disclosed on Twitter that the organization was indebted to the fans and that it would therefore undergo a major overhaul.