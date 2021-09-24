realme-q-arrives-in-october-to-compete-with-galaxy-m52-5g-and-xiaomi-11-lite-5g-ne

With the announcement of the new models of the Narzo line with competitive prices for the entry-level segment, Realme also revealed that its new series of smartphones will arrive in October also focusing on cost- benefit, now for the intermediate segment.

Weng Wei, vice president of the brand, revealed on his social networks that the future model of the Realme Q line will be launched next month powered by the Snapdragon processor 778G.

The executive himself still recommends that users in interested in the powerful Snapdragon chipset 3461 can opt for models like the Realme GT Neo 2 and Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, the which implies that new Qualcomm chip powered devices may take a little longer.