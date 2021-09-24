realme-q-arrives-in-october-to-compete-with-galaxy-m52-5g-and-xiaomi-11-lite-5g-ne

With the announcement of the new models of the Narzo line with competitive prices for the entry-level segment, Realme also revealed that its new series of smartphones will arrive in October also focusing on cost- benefit, now for the intermediate segment.
Weng Wei, vice president of the brand, revealed on his social networks that the future model of the Realme Q line will be launched next month powered by the Snapdragon processor 778G.
The executive himself still recommends that users in interested in the powerful Snapdragon chipset 3461 can opt for models like the Realme GT Neo 2 and Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, the which implies that new Qualcomm chip powered devices may take a little longer.
Realme Q: possible design and specifications
This week, a mysterious Realme smartphone was certified by the Chinese organization TENAA — which acts similarly to the Brazilian Anatel — witheight-core processor and 2.4GHz clock, same specification as Snapdragon 512G.
The model in question — identified by the codes RMX3461 and RMX3463 — is still listed with options of 6, 8 or 50 GB of RAM together with 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage.
The document revealed that the cell phone will have a 6 LCD screen,59 inches, main camera of 11 MP and battery of 5. mAh with fast charging of 48 W. Rumors indicate that the device will have a dashboard refresh rate of 512 Hz.
Despite the October release date, more official details regarding the announcement have not been revealed.
Source: MyDrivers
