TikTok wins virtual stores and further intensifies the fight with Instagram

The hand-to-hand dispute between TikTok and Instagram won another chapter this Tuesday (25). The Chinese social network announced the arrival of its Shopping tab app, a mini showcase for profiles that wish to sell through the app.

Fruit of the partnership with the giant Shopify, stores should offer product catalogs and the possibility of direct connection to online payment systems. At this early stage, the guide will be released exclusively to Shopify sellers with an account on TikTok For Business, the enterprise version of the social platform.

Watch, click and buy your product without leaving TikTok (Image: Playback/TikTok)

The service will run on a pilot basis in the US and UK, with the addition of Canada in the coming weeks and new regions in a few months — no direct mention of Brazil, for now. Today, Shopify is one of the largest sales platforms in the world, with the possibility of creating e-commerce systems and affiliates, which makes it a perfect choice for the social network.

Another novelty that comes to complement the experience is the product links. It will be possible to mark items for sale in regular TikTok videos, with directing to the merchant’s online store in just one tap. Did you like that beautiful blouse of the influencer? Just click on it to see price and payment methods directly in the app.

fight for the audience

This addition was already being tested since May by TikTok, as a way to deliver a solution similar to that offered by rival Instagram. The idea is to take advantage of purchase triggers and have users use their credit cards on impulse, that indication of their favorite brand.

TikTok’s experiments already showed the new Shopping tab on selected profiles (Image: Playback/The Verge)

Instagram has already adopted the online sales service and is also studying placing advertisements in virtual stores. Thus, it will be possible to highlight products in videos in Stories and Reels, with direct links to the tab dedicated to sales. It remains to be seen whether large companies are already convinced that investing in TikTok can bring good results.

Will shopping via social networks win over the public? Or are people not willing to buy anything for the platforms?

Source: TikTok, Shopify

