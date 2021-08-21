maman sharma retires from cricket: manan sharma retires from cricket set to play in usa

New Delhi

Ajay Sharma made his debut for Team India in the late 80s. He also got entry in the first ODI and then in the Test team during the West Indies tour of India. The career of Ajay Sharma, who did tremendous in domestic cricket, came to an end after coming in the match-fixing case. The son wanted to fulfill the father’s unfulfilled dream. Manan Sharma, who played with players like Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant, has also lost his courage.

Retired at the age of 30

All-rounder Manan Sharma, who played in the Delhi Ranji team, retired at the age of just 30. Manan sees better opportunities abroad for himself, so he has decided to go to California, USA. Manan, who was a member of the 2010 Under-19 World Cup Indian team, was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the IPL. In 2016, he was bought by KKR for Rs 10 lakh.

Third Indian to visit America

Manan made his debut in the year 2017 from Delhi. He scored 1208 runs in 35 first class matches at a simple average of 27.35. He also scored a century and eight half-centuries with the bat. By the way, Manan is not the first Indian cricketer who has decided to leave the country and go to America for his cricket career, before him Samit Patel and Unmukt Chand have also done so.

