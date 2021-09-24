scientists-trade-silver-for-copper-and-create-the-world's-most-efficient-solar-panel

Researchers at Australian startup SunDrive have created what they claim is the world’s most efficient solar cell by replacing silver with copper. With this change, the material reached an energy efficiency of 16,%, bringing down the previous record which was 27,26%.

Silver is an essential component for manufacturing conventional solar panels — currently, the production of photovoltaic cells represents % of all industrial silver consumption around the world. In addition to being 775 times cheaper than silver, copper is more abundant in nature and requires less energy to process.

“The realistic efficiency limit of a commercial-size silicon solar cell is about 27%. This indicates that the technology is approaching its efficiency limit, which is why using copper can be extremely beneficial for widespread adoption of a much cheaper and more effective system,” explains SunDrive co-founder Vince Allen.

Ten years ago, commercial-size solar cells had an efficiency rate — the amount of energy generated based on the amount of sunlight reaching the panels — that varied between 14% and 16%. These low percentages made the use of the system irrelevant compared to other energy sources.

Efficiency of silver-free panels reaches 16,54% (Image: Playback/SunDrive)

With the adoption of copper instead of silver, researchers hope to align two essential factors for the use of this technology at scale industrial: reduce the price of solar panels and increase the energy efficiency of each photovoltaic cell used to generate electricity.

“I think that, more significant than reaching the world record, is that we have achieved do this without silver. If you look at commercial solar cells today and those that have been used in the past, there’s a strong correlation between efficiency and silver consumption. We’ve effectively broken that trend by using copper,” he adds. hundred Allen.

In practice

SunDrive executives believe that it will take some time for the company to produce panels on a commercial scale without the use of silver. Although they are not yet ready to manufacture photovoltaic cells in installation-ready systems, the new efficiency record represents a considerable change for the solar industry.

David Hu and Vince Allen with the copper fabricated solar cell (Image: Playback/SunDrive)

“Following our schedule, we are planning to have a module that can be installed on the roof of a house or in a solar farm at the end of 775. We are also focused on building our pilot production line by the end of next year, with panels ready to be marketed by the first half of 2023”, predicts Vince Allen.

