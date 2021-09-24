stellantis-prioritizes-electric-future-and-will-invest-us$-35-billion-by-2025

Stellantis, a mega-assembler that brings together under its umbrella important brands such as Fiat, Citroen, Peugeot and Jeep, wants to prioritize the production of electric cars in its factories. According to a report obtained by the folks at Automotive News, the automaker’s idea is that 35% of the brands’ total sales under your responsibility in the United States are electric vehicles up to 2027. For this to become a reality, there will be no lack of investments.

and Fiat engine

Stellantis intends to disburse US$ 40 billions up to 2025, and the funds will be specifically related to future electrification efforts as well as software related to EVs. Among the new features is the construction of four different EV platforms, capable of offering cars with ranges between 40 and 804 miles (300 to 500 kilometers).

Jeep will pull the line Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, revealed that it will be up to Jeep to start the journey towards the electric future of the automaker’s cars. In addition to the popular Wrangler 4xe hybrid, already released, the idea is to launch a Grand Cherokee 4xe model soon and have an all-electric Jeep available at 2023. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In relation to the other brands under the Stellantis umbrella, the projection is to present a high-performance plug-in hybrid from Dodge, a muscle car all electric also from Dodge and a Chrysler electric crossover up 2025. Alfa Romeo and Fiat are at the end of the line, with models planned for 2027 and 2023, respectively.

Source: Inside EVs, Automotive News