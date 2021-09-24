how-to-download-and-play-giant-rush!

Giant Rush! (Android | iOS) is a casual game from TapNation, specialist in the style, that mixes puzzles with runners
- in order to collect as many characters as possible, make the avatar grow and Defeat the boss at the end of the level. The title surpassed 507400 millions of downloads, becoming one of the company’s biggest hits.
To enjoy the experience, it’s just follow this tutorial thatCanaltech has prepared for you that, in addition to showing you how to download on your platform of choice, gives an overview of how the game works.
Step 2: after downloading the game will introduce you to a simple screen and a solid color character, slide your finger across the screen to start the game.
Slide the screen to start the game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Step 3: from time to time the player will be required to change the color of their character, and it is also necessary to collect characters from the same color to grow. Pay attention to this.
- Pay attention to the exchange of colors to continue to grow (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Step 4: at the end of the stage, the player needs to defeat the boss, so it is necessary to collect as much as possible, increasing your strength and having more chance of winning.
Don’t forget to improve your kick for a bonus at fi end of the fight (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Now that you know how to download and play, just enjoy the title!
