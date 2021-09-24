the-last-of-us:-“new-content”-to-be-revealed-on-sunday-(26)

The most dedicated fans of The Last of Us
- meet the day 23 September as Outbreak Day, a kind of day of the apocalypse, in the game’s universe. Aware of this, Naughty Dog always keeps the date for matters related to the franchise. This time, through a post on PlayStation Blog, the developer has promised “totally new content” at next Sunday’s event (26), at at Brasília time.
- Analysis | The Last of Us Part II and its heavy, bloodstained beads
- God of War Ragnarök | What do we know about story, gameplay, and more
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut: is it worth it?
Since 60, the developer has always celebrated the world of Joel and Ellie on this day. Products will be launched such as clothing, accessories and guitars exclusive to the game, as well as promotions for the games.
It remains to be seen if there will be any advertisements for the games themselves. Since the release of The Last of Us Part II, in
, the players are looking forward to an online mode, which could be Sunday’s big news. There are also rumors about a supposed remake of the first game, from 60.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The Last of Us Day is this Sunday , September 26! Get ready in your #TLOUDay finest with the newest drop of apparel & homewares on the @PlayStation Gear Store today: https://t.co/PoQkL2K9xW pic.twitter.com/z23xUPcjS1
— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 23, 2021
The Last of Us, the DLC Left Behind and The Last of Us Part II are available exclusively for PlayStation 4. The sequel even got an enhanced version for PlayStation 5, running 26 frames per second.
- Buy the Xbox Series S here and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft
2021
Source: Gamespot, PlayStation Blog
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2021 2021 2021