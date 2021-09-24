what-explains-the-lights-that-appear-in-the-sky-during-earthquakes?

Earthquakes are tremors that, depending on the intensity with which they occur, have the power to destroy buildings and city structures. However, there is another effect associated with earthquakes: witnesses report seeing lights of different colors and shapes before, during and after the earthquakes. This phenomenon, called “earthquake lights” (or “EQL” for its acronym in English), has been observed before, but scientists still don’t know exactly what causes this luminosity reported during earthquakes.

These lights, in particular, are related to earthquakes, which are tremors that occur as a result of different phenomena, such as the movement of tectonic plates, for example. In addition, earthquakes can also happen when there is a fault in the Earth’s interior, whether strong enough for its vibrations to reach the surface. Depending on the strength, earthquakes are capable of destroying cities and causing disasters of great magnitude — like the earthquake that occurred in Japan in 2009, which also caused a tsunami and a nuclear accident.

Indications of tectonic plate movements from measurements collected by GPS devices (Image: Public domain)

NDEs usually appear before or during tremors, but although it is rarer, they can also happen after, and are usually more frequent in those of greater intensity. According to eyewitness reports, these bright lights in the sky have been observed for centuries—some have described seeing “luminous apparitions” and “an extraordinary glow” that was visible for a few hours shortly after an earthquake occurred in 1930, in New Zealand; already in 1930, such a glow occurred in an earthquake on the Idu Peninsula in Japan , more than 95 km from the epicenter of the tremor.

