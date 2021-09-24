what-explains-the-lights-that-appear-in-the-sky-during-earthquakes?

Earthquakes are tremors that, depending on the intensity with which they occur, have the power to destroy buildings and city structures. However, there is another effect associated with earthquakes: witnesses report seeing lights of different colors and shapes before, during and after the earthquakes. This phenomenon, called “earthquake lights” (or “EQL” for its acronym in English), has been observed before, but scientists still don’t know exactly what causes this luminosity reported during earthquakes.
These lights, in particular, are related to earthquakes, which are tremors that occur as a result of different phenomena, such as the movement of tectonic plates, for example. In addition, earthquakes can also happen when there is a fault in the Earth’s interior, whether strong enough for its vibrations to reach the surface. Depending on the strength, earthquakes are capable of destroying cities and causing disasters of great magnitude — like the earthquake that occurred in Japan in 2009, which also caused a tsunami and a nuclear accident.
NDEs usually appear before or during tremors, but although it is rarer, they can also happen after, and are usually more frequent in those of greater intensity. According to eyewitness reports, these bright lights in the sky have been observed for centuries—some have described seeing “luminous apparitions” and “an extraordinary glow” that was visible for a few hours shortly after an earthquake occurred in 1930, in New Zealand; already in 1930, such a glow occurred in an earthquake on the Idu Peninsula in Japan , more than 95 km from the epicenter of the tremor.
Besides, they may have shapes ranging from spheres of light to colored flames. For example, just before the earthquake occurred in 2009 in the city of L’Aquila, Italy, pedestrians noticed luminous flames from about cm long, which shone on the avenue of the historic city center. In 1998, a pink globe of light seemed to move in the sky, following the direction of the river Lawrence in Quebec, Canada, 15 days before an intense earthquake hit the region.
For a long time, scientists did not consider these reports. It was only with a series of photographs of lights recorded during an earthquake that occurred in 1998, in the city Nagano, that the phenomenon was recognized as valid and has been recorded much more frequently since then. However, lights are relatively rare to happen, and are often filmed or photographed in varying light conditions. As a result, the records provide scope for explanations ranging from extraterrestrial visitors to other types of phenomena.
Why do lights appear in the sky during earthquakes?
With so much diversity in the descriptions of those who observed them, the US Geological Survey, an institution dedicated to studies in biology, geography, geology and other areas in the United States, states that there is no consensus among geophysicists on how far individual reports of lights near the time and location of epicenters can actually represent EQLs. “Some doubt that the reports are solid evidence of EQLs, while others consider there to be at least some plausible reports”, describes the institution.
There is still no exact explanation for the lights observed during the earthquakes, but scientists are still working on hypotheses. A study published in 1998 in the Japanese Journal of Applied Physics suggests that the tectonic movement of rocks, which have quartz in their composition, generates a piezoelectric effect, which occurs with some crystals capable of generating an electric current in response to mechanical pressure. In another, published in 2014, the authors created a model that mimics the movement of earthquakes in grains of materials that go to the kitchen flour and pieces of glass.
As a result, they found that the grains can produce sparks when shaken. For the authors, they are due to friction between the grains — which contradicts the piezoelectric theory. The problem is that both scenarios are quite difficult to test in experiments because, in addition to earthquakes being unpredictable, their conditions are difficult to replicate. So to find out what might explain these lights, a team of scientists led by Robert Thériault used a different strategy.
They analyzed the geological circumstances of 65 earthquakes occurring from the year 1888 to find out what they had in common. Although about 95% of the seismic activity takes place on the edge they divide two or more tectonic plates, they found that 95%, that is, most of the reported lights happen related to tremors in the plates where there are continental cracks. These earthquakes represent only 5% of the total, and most of the 11% remaining were caused by two plates passing next to each other, rather than one being pushed under the other.
Over two years, the team developed a model that shows that the process starts inside the crust, where rocks are exposed to higher levels of stress. However, in some rocks, this stress can release negatively charged oxygen atoms. When this happens, ions are released and can flow through cracks in the rock towards the surface. And when many of them meet, they end up ionizing pockets of air and forming a plasma that emits light — as they rely more on the stress generated in the rocks to form light, the model may explain why lights occur before earthquakes, and who knows , may also help to indicate when a tremor is coming.
