researchers-create-augmented-reality-app-to-fight-arachnophobia

Overcoming a phobia is not an easy task. But when it comes to arachnophobia, that is, the fear of spiders, technology can provide a boost. It turns out that researchers at the University of Basel (Switzerland) have developed a smartphone app based on augmented reality, designed precisely to help people fight this particular fear.
- This time-lapse spider weaving video is all you need to see today
- World’s most dangerous spider poison can help save hearts from humans
- Brazilian psychologists are using virtual reality to treat phobias
A common way of overcoming phobias involves cognitive-behavioral therapy that gradually makes patients confront what they fear until they finally feel comfortable with it. However, this method of the augmented reality app can be a little less “aggressive”.
In practice, the app makes the process virtual, taking users through nine levels that bring it closer to being ultimate goal of interacting with a realistic 3D spider model, which can be projected onto the grass, a table, or even your own hand. At each level, the goals get more intense and each ends with an assessment of the user’s fear and revulsion, determining whether challenges should be repeated before advancing. The app also emits feedback, sounds and animations to keep users motivated, as a gamification of therapy.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! To test the operation, the team had the participation of 75 arachnophobic patients. After two weeks, the group that completed six half-hour training units with the app showed “significantly less fear and disgust” when observing a real-life spider through a transparent panel, compared to the group that received no zero training. . The app is available for iOS and Android, in Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store. You can test the extent of your fear with a virtual spider for free, but the full treatment must be purchased in-app. You can also follow the full study here. Source: Fast Company Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 660 508432
508432 660
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
To test the operation, the team had the participation of 75 arachnophobic patients. After two weeks, the group that completed six half-hour training units with the app showed “significantly less fear and disgust” when observing a real-life spider through a transparent panel, compared to the group that received no zero training. .
The app is available for iOS and Android, in Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store. You can test the extent of your fear with a virtual spider for free, but the full treatment must be purchased in-app. You can also follow the full study here.
Source: Fast Company
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
660 508432
508432 660