researchers-create-augmented-reality-app-to-fight-arachnophobia

Overcoming a phobia is not an easy task. But when it comes to arachnophobia, that is, the fear of spiders, technology can provide a boost. It turns out that researchers at the University of Basel (Switzerland) have developed a smartphone app based on augmented reality, designed precisely to help people fight this particular fear.

A common way of overcoming phobias involves cognitive-behavioral therapy that gradually makes patients confront what they fear until they finally feel comfortable with it. However, this method of the augmented reality app can be a little less “aggressive”.

In practice, the app makes the process virtual, taking users through nine levels that bring it closer to being ultimate goal of interacting with a realistic 3D spider model, which can be projected onto the grass, a table, or even your own hand. At each level, the goals get more intense and each ends with an assessment of the user’s fear and revulsion, determining whether challenges should be repeated before advancing. The app also emits feedback, sounds and animations to keep users motivated, as a gamification of therapy.