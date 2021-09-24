notebook-touchpad-stopped?-know-how-to-solve

One of the main features of using a notebook is the advantages of a touchpad — although many prefer to add a common mouse to the setup, the native component on any laptop helps a lot in the setup. browsing the internet and even using computer functions.

However, sometimes it may not work properly or simply stop suddenly, which causes some concern on the part of the user. But is this a serious problem or a difficult one to solve? To alleviate the tension a little, Canaltech has prepared some tips on what can be done to work around the situation before even thinking about visiting a technical assistance service and disbursing an amount — perhaps unnecessary — to carry out maintenance.

How to check the touchpad driver

Before anything you need to understand that even a physical part — that is, a hardware — such as the touchpad needs software to work properly. In this case, we are talking about your driver. The first thing to do is to check if the touchpad unit is properly installed and updated, just follow the simple steps below.

Step 1: Using an external mouse, right-click on the Windows “Start” icon.

Step 2: Then, select the option “Device Manager”; (Image: Bruno Bertonzin/Canaltech)

Step 3: Search for “Mouse and other pointing devices”

Step 4: See if the option for the Touchpad driver appears WARNING: as you will be using an external mouse, two options may appear. Unplug the external mouse to check the correct driver and then plug it in again. (Image: Bruno Bertonzin/Canaltech)

Step 5: Right-click on the touchpad driver and then click “Update Driver”

(Image: Bruno Bertonzin/Canaltech)

If the touchpad driver is not installed, you will need to download the correct software for your notebook. In this case, you need to go to your device manufacturer’s website and look for the correct file for installation.

Most companies provide this download for free. In the example below, we show the page to download the touchpad driver on a Lenovo Ideapad S88. Driver downloads are usually available on the manufacturers support page, but you can use the search engine to make it easier to find.

(Image: Bruno Bertonzin/Canaltech)

After downloading the driver from the support page of the manufacturer of the your notebook, just open the file and follow the onscreen instructions to install. It’s a good idea to restart the notebook to apply the changes if it doesn’t take effect at first.

Proper cleaning of the touchpad

Sometimes dirt can accumulate on the surface of the touchpad. hinder the recognition of commands, especially if it is greasy or dusty. In this case, wiping with a cloth lightly dampened with some liquid solution suitable for electronics such as isopropyl alcohol can help with the process. But beware: do not use any chemical product — stores that specialize in electronics may have the correct material for the procedure.

Access to the touchpad disabled

If the driver is properly installed and updated and if the touchpad is completely clean and the component still does not respond, it may be that access to it has been disabled.

Most notebook manufacturers provide a keyboard shortcut button to enable or disable computer hardware such as the camera, microphone, speakers, and touchpad itself. In this case, just perform the combination again to work again. These buttons usually have a touchpad icon drawn on them, but some companies follow a pattern on their devices. Check below some key combination options:

Lenovo: F6 or fn+F6