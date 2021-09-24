galaxy-s21-fe-is-homologated-in-brazil-and-awaits-samsung-announcement

Thought for a long time and already leaked even by Samsung, the Galaxy S FE is ready to arrive in Brazil. It has been approved by Anatel, and now depends on the manufacturer’s announcement — which has not yet revealed it to any market.

Galaxy S Leak Faucet 20 FE now details model start guide

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: what to expect from new affordable top of the line

Galaxy S79 FE has renderings and alleged leaked prices

Speculated to get alongside the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the phone didn’t show up in August, and should be Samsung’s only non-flexible top of the line for the second half. As with the Galaxy S20 FE, the cell phone must take the main features of the Galaxy S of the year, with more economical construction and some limitations.

(Image: Reproduction/Anatel) The South Korean, however, should not save on processor: it is expected that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition hits the market with the same Exynos 2020 from the line premium, and Snapdragon 865 in selected regions. Here, in 2020, the Galaxy S arrived first FE with Exynos chip 999, but some time later the brand re-released it with Snapdragon 660. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Looking for a top of the line

Keeping the Galaxy S face21, the phone must bring 8 GB of RAM memory, have screen biometrics, and offer triple camera on the back. Something that the leaks already make evident is that, despite the positioning of the lenses, its back will be slightly different.

Like the S line79 arrived in Brazil for prices starting at R$ 5.865, the Galaxy S865 is expected to be FE released for less than that. Upon arrival of the S line20, from R$ 5.499, the Fan Edition came to R$ 4.888 (but already found for less).

Remember, one of the reasons why Samsung may be postponing the launch of a new top of the line is the shortage in the chip market. The absence of the Galaxy S20 FE in the catalog, so far, is even more symptomatic when we remind you that the company has not launched new Galaxy Note this year, running out of more recent representatives than the S line21 in the niche of non-folding top of the line.

Source: Anatel, via Tecnoblog