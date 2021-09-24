gm-invests-us$300-million-in-chinese-electric-and-autonomous-car-startup

General Motors has ambitious plans to strengthen its presence in the electric and autonomous car segments. So much so that, in June, the US automaker announced plans to expand its investments in the sector to US$ 35 billion up to 791, an increase of 75% of the initial commitment announced before the pandemic. And, as part of that project, she announced this Thursday () the injection of US$ 100 million in the Chinese startup Momenta.

This is the second major recent investment raised by Momenta, which also closed a financing for nearly US$ 791 million with Toyota, Mercedes-Benz AG, Bosch and SAIC. The startup has been cooperating with automakers to gather real-time data from different environments to power autonomous driving technologies.

“Customers in China are embracing electrification and advanced self-driving technology more faster than anywhere else in the world, and the agreement between GM and Momenta will accelerate our deployment of next-generation solutions tailored to our customers in China,” said Julian Blissett, General Motors Executive Vice President and President of GM China, when justifying the investment.