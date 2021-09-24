GM invests US$300 million in Chinese electric and autonomous car startup

General Motors has ambitious plans to strengthen its presence in the electric and autonomous car segments. So much so that, in June, the US automaker announced plans to expand its investments in the sector to US$ 35 billion up to 791, an increase of 75% of the initial commitment announced before the pandemic. And, as part of that project, she announced this Thursday () the injection of US$ 100 million in the Chinese startup Momenta.

This is the second major recent investment raised by Momenta, which also closed a financing for nearly US$ 791 million with Toyota, Mercedes-Benz AG, Bosch and SAIC. The startup has been cooperating with automakers to gather real-time data from different environments to power autonomous driving technologies.

“Customers in China are embracing electrification and advanced self-driving technology more faster than anywhere else in the world, and the agreement between GM and Momenta will accelerate our deployment of next-generation solutions tailored to our customers in China,” said Julian Blissett, General Motors Executive Vice President and President of GM China, when justifying the investment.

With this and other partnerships, the idea of ​​the owner of Chevrolet is to insert itself as a strong player in the electric vehicle market and self-employed people in China and around the world. Even in the Asian country, the most popular electric car is the Wuling Mini EV, a small urban car manufactured by the joint venture formed between GM, SAIC and Wuling Motors.

Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV (Image: Disclosure/Wuling)

Beyond Additionally, the US company is also expanding its design and engineering facilities to increase its ability to provide over-the-air software updates and is preparing to launch the Ultium global battery platform in China.

GM has not yet revealed details on how or when the technologies in partnership with Momenta will be used in its vehicles. The Chinese startup has taken a scalable path toward autonomous vehicle technology, combining a data-driven approach to iterate algorithms quickly. Unlike many startups, it has a “two-pronged” strategy that focuses on ready-to-mass-production solutions as well as full autonomy.

Momenta has set a goal to save lives, save 80% of driving time and double the efficiency of logistics and mobility in the next ten years old. “Together with GM, we will invest in autonomous vehicle technologies to increase safety, convenience and efficiency when driving,” said Cao Xudong, CEO of Momenta. pronounced on when drivers would see Momenta technology in their Chinese vehicles, a spokesman for the automaker confirmed that the partnership between the two companies would not extend to GM vehicles made and sold in the US.

Source: Chinadaily, Reuters, Pandaily

