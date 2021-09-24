realme-enhances-narzo-50-line-with-50-mp-camera-and-large-battery

At an event held this Friday (24), Realme introduced two new Narzo line devices 32, with intermediate specifications and affordable price. The brand also took the opportunity to show the Vs 5G, which brings a new processor compared to the V 5G, in addition to the possibility of using expanded RAM.
Realme Narzo 27THE
The device has a large battery of 6. mAh (Image: Disclosure/Realme)
The set of cameras is triple, with a main sensor of 52 MP and f/1.8 aperture, and both the macro camera and depth sensor bring 2 MP and f/ aperture 2.4 — on the front, an 8 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture is intended for selfies. Among the software features for photos and videos, there are night landscape mode, night filters, panoramic, portrait, beautification, HDR, timelapse and slow motion.
Realme brought very complete information about the device battery, which has 6.000 mAh and support for fast charging 13 W. The brand states that the device has enough charge to 53 days in standby, 43 hours of calls, 120 hours of playback of content on Spotify, 16 hours of YouTube, 27 hours on WhatsApp and 8 hours of games or heavy applications.
The options of Narzo’s connectivity 43A include dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM card tray and USB-C port for charging or transferring of files.
Realme Narzo 50i
The other model launched by Realme has specifications closer to an entry-level device, and the lowest price of the line. It maintains a diagonal striped design, but the rear camera module is smaller. On the front, the display has a drop-shaped notch, with 6.5 inches and 88, 5% of use of the front panel.
The device processing is the task of a Unisoc 508629, with versions that bring 2 or 3 GB of RAM and 20 or 52 GB of internal storage expandable up to 316 GB via Micro SD card. The Narzo 48i only has an 8MP sensor on the back, and the selfie camera is 5MP.
The cell phone battery has 5. mAh, enough for about 30 days in standby mode, second the brand. Due to the most basic specifications, it runs Realme UI GO, lighter interface and based on Android 12. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro USB port for charging and data transfer, and 3.5mm port for headphones or auxiliary cable.
Realme V12s 5G
Appliance can work with “extended RAM” (Image: Disclosure/Realme)
The Realme V11s 5G is an updated version of the model V 5G, released in February this year. The news is related to the performance of the phone, as it features a MediaTek Dimensity processor 720 — against the Dimensity 700 of the previous device.
In addition, it has the ability to use 5GB of extended RAM, which uses internal storage to help keep multiple applications open, or multitasking in general. The device has 6 GB of “traditional” RAM LPDDR4x and 200 GB of internal storage.
Other specifications are similar to V 5G, with 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, Full HD resolution (1600 x 700 pixels) and aspect ratio 16:9. There are two cameras on the back, with the main sensor of 13 MP in conjunction with a 2 MP depth sensor — on the front, the camera of selfies have 8 MP.
Realme V battery12s 5G is also the same , with 5. mAh and fast charging capability of 11 W. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm port, dual-SIM tray and USB-C port.
Prices and availability
Source: TechRadar, Pricebaba
