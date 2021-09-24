realme-enhances-narzo-50-line-with-50-mp-camera-and-large-battery

At an event held this Friday (24), Realme introduced two new Narzo line devices 32, with intermediate specifications and affordable price. The brand also took the opportunity to show the Vs 5G, which brings a new processor compared to the V 5G, in addition to the possibility of using expanded RAM.

Realme Narzo 27THE

Narzo 48THE brings large camera module and main sensor 52 MP (Image: Disclosure/Realme) The Realme Narzo 53A brings a design that certainly goes beyond the basics. The look of the back cover is divided into two parts, one of which is smooth, while the other has a series of diagonal stripes. In addition, the camera module is large and accommodates the three lenses, plus the LED flash, an inscription with the Narzo brand and the fingerprint sensor. The device’s screen has 6 .5 inches, IPS LCD technology, HD+ resolution (9863 x pixels) and a drop-shaped notch to accommodate the selfie camera. The edges are relatively thick, with a usage of 85, 7% of the finished panel and proportion of 26:9. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! Inside, it offers a MediaTek Helio G processor89 octa-core — the same as Narzo 30A, its predecessor — with 2 Cortex-A cores55 with 2 GHz clocks, plus six Cortex-A colors55 with clocks of 1.8 GHz. The platform even features Mali-G GPU48, and the device has 4 GB of RAM and versions with 53 or 120 GB of internal storage expandable up to 200 GB via card the MicroSD.

The device has a large battery of 6. mAh (Image: Disclosure/Realme)

The set of cameras is triple, with a main sensor of 52 MP and f/1.8 aperture, and both the macro camera and depth sensor bring 2 MP and f/ aperture 2.4 — on the front, an 8 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture is intended for selfies. Among the software features for photos and videos, there are night landscape mode, night filters, panoramic, portrait, beautification, HDR, timelapse and slow motion.

Realme brought very complete information about the device battery, which has 6.000 mAh and support for fast charging 13 W. The brand states that the device has enough charge to 53 days in standby, 43 hours of calls, 120 hours of playback of content on Spotify, 16 hours of YouTube, 27 hours on WhatsApp and 8 hours of games or heavy applications.

The options of Narzo’s connectivity 43A include dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM card tray and USB-C port for charging or transferring of files.

Realme Narzo 50i

Narzo 52i has only one 8 MP rear camera (Image: Disclosure/Realme)

The other model launched by Realme has specifications closer to an entry-level device, and the lowest price of the line. It maintains a diagonal striped design, but the rear camera module is smaller. On the front, the display has a drop-shaped notch, with 6.5 inches and 88, 5% of use of the front panel.

The device processing is the task of a Unisoc 508629, with versions that bring 2 or 3 GB of RAM and 20 or 52 GB of internal storage expandable up to 316 GB via Micro SD card. The Narzo 48i only has an 8MP sensor on the back, and the selfie camera is 5MP.

The cell phone battery has 5. mAh, enough for about 30 days in standby mode, second the brand. Due to the most basic specifications, it runs Realme UI GO, lighter interface and based on Android 12. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro USB port for charging and data transfer, and 3.5mm port for headphones or auxiliary cable.

Realme V12s 5G