how-to-unlock-mac-and-iphone-with-apple-watch

When you put the Apple Watch on your wrist, you gain — in addition to all the thousand and one possibilities of features and functionality that the device offers — a huge convenience to unlock quickly , secure and automatically your iPhone or your Mac.
In a way, your Apple smartwatch can act as a “key” to access your other devices without you actually having to type in their respective devices short codes.
Besides, did you know that it is also possible to do the reverse? When you put the Apple Watch on your wrist, you simply unlock your iPhone and a message appears at the top of the screen informing you that your watch has automatically been unlocked and is ready to use, without you having to enter the passcode on the device. of your arm.
Step 1:
In your iPhone Settings, enter “Face ID & Code”. Step 2:
Activate the “Unlock with Apple Watch” option and presto, the iPhone will now use the connection with the your watch to unlock your phone when Face ID cannot detect your face for whatever reason.
