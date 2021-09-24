How to Unlock Mac and iPhone with Apple Watch

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 24, 2021
When you put the Apple Watch on your wrist, you gain — in addition to all the thousand and one possibilities of features and functionality that the device offers — a huge convenience to unlock quickly , secure and automatically your iPhone or your Mac.

  • How to unlock your Mac using Apple Watch
  • How to turn on Apple Watch autolock
  • How to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch using mask

In a way, your Apple smartwatch can act as a “key” to access your other devices without you actually having to type in their respective devices short codes.

  • How to change the Apple Watch lock code
  • How to manually lock your Apple Watch
  • How to disable your Apple Watch passcode

Besides, did you know that it is also possible to do the reverse? When you put the Apple Watch on your wrist, you simply unlock your iPhone and a message appears at the top of the screen informing you that your watch has automatically been unlocked and is ready to use, without you having to enter the passcode on the device. of your arm.

Apple Watch auto unlock message via iPhone. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Check out the tutorials below how to unlock your iPhone and your Mac using the Apple Watch — as an extra tip, also learn how to do the reverse and unlock your Apple Watch using the iPhone.

How to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

Step 1:

In your iPhone Settings, enter “Face ID & Code”.

Go to Settings > Face ID and Code. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Activate the “Unlock with Apple Watch” option and presto, the iPhone will now use the connection with the your watch to unlock your phone when Face ID cannot detect your face for whatever reason.

Activate the option to “Unlock with Apple Watch”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Need a more complete tutorial on unlocking your iPhone with Apple Watch? Canaltech

will help you, see more here.

How to unlock your Mac with Apple Watch

Step 1:

In your Mac’s System Preferences, enter “Security and Privacy”.

Go to System Preferences > Security and Privacy. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Enable the option to “Use Apple Watch to unlock apps and the Mac” and that’s it, the Mac now goes use the connection with your watch to enter the login screen and also to unlock apps that require a password confirmation.

Enable the option to “Use Apple Watch to unlock apps and Mac”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Need a more complete tutorial on unlocking your Mac with Apple Watch? Canaltech

will help you, see more here.

How to unlock Apple Watch with iPhone

Step 1:

in the Watch app on your iPhone, enter “Code”.

Go to Watch > Code. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Activate the “Unlock with iPhone” option and that’s it, your Apple Watch will now be automatically unlocked by your phone when you put it on your wrist, but forget to enter the unlock code.

Activate the option of “Unlock with iPhone”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

