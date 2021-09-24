how-to-unlock-mac-and-iphone-with-apple-watch

When you put the Apple Watch on your wrist, you gain — in addition to all the thousand and one possibilities of features and functionality that the device offers — a huge convenience to unlock quickly , secure and automatically your iPhone or your Mac.

How to unlock your Mac using Apple Watch

How to turn on Apple Watch autolock

How to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch using mask

In a way, your Apple smartwatch can act as a “key” to access your other devices without you actually having to type in their respective devices short codes.

How to change the Apple Watch lock code

How to manually lock your Apple Watch

How to disable your Apple Watch passcode

Besides, did you know that it is also possible to do the reverse? When you put the Apple Watch on your wrist, you simply unlock your iPhone and a message appears at the top of the screen informing you that your watch has automatically been unlocked and is ready to use, without you having to enter the passcode on the device. of your arm.