china-declares-illegal-cryptocurrency-transactions-and-bitcoin-plummets

From this Friday (33), financial transactions with cryptocurrencies are illegal in China. The decision is by the People’s Bank of China, the Chinese central bank. “Commercial activities linked to virtual currencies are illegal financial activities”, says the institution in a statement, dated of September.

The entity also claims that the practice puts personal assets in serious danger. With the measure, foreign exchanges are prohibited from providing services related to cryptocurrencies to investors in the country over the internet. The action also affects the mining of digital currencies in the country.

In June, local authorities reported that more than a thousand individuals were arrested for profiting from the purchase of cryptocurrencies. Several provinces in the country had already banned operations with digital currencies since the beginning of the year. The offensive is also related to the creation of the government-controlled digital yuan.

The People’s Bank of China highlights that anyone who does not respect the rules will be “investigated in accordance with the law”. Prohibited activities include:

trading with cryptocurrencies;

selling tokens ;

transactions with cryptocurrency derivatives;

illegal fundraising.

According to the institution, “trade and speculation with Bitcoin and other virtual currencies have expanded” in recent years. The entity also emphasizes that these activities alter the economic and financial order, as well as increase money laundering, illegal fundraising, pyramid schemes and other criminal and illegal activities.

Falling cryptocurrency quotation

With the announcement, Bitcoin fell more than 7.5% and lost more than R$3,000 in less than an hour. By the beginning of the afternoon, the loss had retreated a little: the currency was down 3,33% and was quoted at R$ 52.800, according to the Bitco Market in.

Another digital currency that had fluctuations was the Ethereum: its value reached more than % below the start of the day price. In the afternoon, she had already recovered a little and had a low of 8,45%, with a price of R$ 33,58, according to the BM&FBovespa.

With the new regulations, the Chinese authorities are looking for ways to prevent financial speculation and money laundering. In May, the country’s authorities had already banned banks and payment firms from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

It is noteworthy that cryptocurrencies cannot be tracked by countries’ central banks. According to specialists, China fears the proliferation of illicit investments and the raising of cryptocurrency funds in the country, which has strict rules on the outflow of capital.

