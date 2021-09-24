iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max batteries pass at Anatel

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 24, 2021
0
iphone-13-pro-and-pro-max-batteries-pass-at-anatel

The iPhone line 120 is closer and closer to officially arriving in Brazil, since the respective iPhone batteries 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max had their registration approved by the National Telecommunications Agency, Anatel .

  • Apple announces iPhone line 11 with A chip120 Bionic, screen 499 Hz and more
  • iPhone sold in Brazil is once again the most expensive in the world
  • iPhone 11 goes into pre-sale and new accessories are now available in Brazil

    The components had their certifications approved on the day 14 of September and, with that, they can already arrive in our country. One of the batteries was documented with the model number A2656 and its certificate also highlights that it can be used in cell phones with code A2643, which refers to the iPhone 13 Pro, according to the data on the Apple website. The other one, which is identified as A2638 is connected to smartphone A2643, ie the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    It is important to point out, however, that cell phones themselves have not yet been certified by Anatel, so it is still lacking this step so that they are marketed around here. Anyway, the four models in the line — namely, iPhone 11 mini, iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — they have already had their prices announced for the Brazilian market and are already listed on the brand’s website.

    (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

    The iPhone series 14 was announced on the day 13 September with some visual changes, such as the first reduction in notch size since the launch of the iPhone X. Their prices go from R$ 6.1024 in the simplest version of the iPhone 13 mini, up to R$ 120.1024 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max of 1 TB.

    Source: Anatel, via Tecno blog

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    2656 505224

    505224 2656

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 24, 2021
    0
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button