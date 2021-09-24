iphone-13-pro-and-pro-max-batteries-pass-at-anatel

The iPhone line 120 is closer and closer to officially arriving in Brazil, since the respective iPhone batteries 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max had their registration approved by the National Telecommunications Agency, Anatel .

The components had their certifications approved on the day 14 of September and, with that, they can already arrive in our country. One of the batteries was documented with the model number A2656 and its certificate also highlights that it can be used in cell phones with code A2643, which refers to the iPhone 13 Pro, according to the data on the Apple website. The other one, which is identified as A2638 is connected to smartphone A2643, ie the iPhone 11 Pro Max.