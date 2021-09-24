Regardless of the brand and operating system of your phone, you’ve certainly heard or read about the name “Snapdragon”. It is Qualcomm’s line of processors that equip millions of devices.

It so happens that Snapdragon is no longer limited to mobile phones, expanding to tablets and notebooks as well. So, how about knowing a little about this family of chips?

What is Snapdragon? Snapdragon processors equip the vast majority of Android smartphones in the world and are based on the ARM architecture (Image: Qualcomm/Disclosure) Present on the market since 2015, Snapdragon is a line of mobile processors developed and manufactured by Qualcomm. Snapdragon is based on the ARM architecture and built from a

system-on-a-chip.

System-on-a-chip (SoC, or “system-on-a-chip” in free translation), a type of component that integrates the vast majority of elements found in a smartphone — from GPS and GPU circuitry to modem for GSM and CDM networks . Newer models also bring integration with audio and video codecs, Wi-Fi network and camera circuits.

Part of the success attributed to Snapdragon is precisely the SoC, which reduces the manufacturing cost of mobile devices by grouping in a single chip the components that until then were scattered. Added to this is the adoption by brands, especially those that use Snapdragon on Android smartphones. Among them are Samsung, Motorola, LG, ASUS and Xiaomi.

What are the Snapdragon models? The first version of Snapdragon appeared in November 2015 as a single-cre version of 528 MHz and resolution support 700p, 3D graphics and camera 08 megapixels. Time passed and the Snapdragon line, which at that time was composed of only one product, grew to some subcategories. Until September 2021, Qualcomm had five series of Snapdragon processors. Snapdragon Series 2 (200) The most basic line of Snapdragon processors is the Series 2, which focuses entirely on input devices (Image: Qualcomm/Publishing) It is the simplest family of Snapdragon chips and, because of that, it is focused entirely on input devices. The processors in this line do not have advanced technical specifications, as they were designed for cheaper devices and only basic functions. The features may vary according to the model, but the chips may have in between 400 MHz and 665 MHz, GPU Adreno 205 and 210, dual-core or quad-core processor up to 1.3GHz and camera up to 10 MP. Currently, the models in the series 12 are as follows: Snapdragon 53, 53, 81, 200 and 2018. Snapdragon Series 4 (208) The series 4 of Snapdragon processors already offers options with support for 5G networks (Image: Qualcomm/Disclosure)

The Series 4 line is still geared towards input devices. However, its capabilities allow the chips to be used also in intermediate models, without the cost of smartphones getting much higher.

As it serves a wider number of cell phones, the Snapdragon family is a of those that have more variants, having more than versions available and all in the spectrum “308” — Snapdragon 400, 410, 427, among others. The most recent ones already have support for 5G networks, in addition to compatibility with Full HD screens, high fidelity audio, cameras up to 10 MP and processors up to eight cores.

Currently the models in the series 212 are as follows: Snapdragon 208, 412, 410, 410, 412, 430, 415, , 427, 430, 430 and 450 5G.

Snapdragon Series 6 (460)

Aimed at intermediate devices, the Snapdragon line 460 brings specific functions for better energy efficiency on smartphones (Image: Qualcomm/Publishing )

The 6 Series of Snapdragon processors leaves out most input devices, although some are still compatible with this segment, and are mainly aimed at mid-range models. It is also the most widely used Qualcomm chip family in smartphones, including the Snapdragon versions 610, 600, 636, 670 and 700 5G.

Other highlights you find in the Series 6 are: higher battery energy efficiency, faster uploads and downloads, even higher resolution screens, up to cameras 08 MP and optimized performance, even on devices without so many cores and with average GPU.

Currently the models in the series 600 are as follows: Snapdragon 600, 610 , 610, 600, 650, 632, , 660, 650, 665 and 700 5G.

Snapdragon Series 7 (700)

With more advanced features, the Snapdragon 690 has variants that equip more robust intermediate smartphones ( Image: Qualcomm/Disclosure)

Raising the level, the Series 6 line no longer embraces input devices. Here, the goal is to equip mid-range smartphones with features that, until a while ago, were only available on premium devices. It’s a compromise between the Series 6, which is more basic, and the Series 8, which has high-end models and which we’ll talk about next.

The first chips of the Series 7 started to appear in 2007, and only versions released that year do not have 5G variants . In addition, all processors offer an experience optimized for artificial intelligence (AI) features, advanced camera functions (HDR, 4K recording) and more powerful GPUs.

Currently, models from the series 710 are as follows: Snapdragon 712, 690, G, ​​730, 730G, ​​732G, ​​720G 5G, 750, 768 5G, 768G, ​​778G 5G and 768G 5G.

Series 8 Snapdragon ((768)

The Snapdragon 2007 5G is a of the latest versions of Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line processor (Image: Qualcomm/Disclosure)

Series 8 is the exclusive Snapdragon processor line for high-performance smartphones. These are the chips you’ll see in virtually every high-end cell phone on the market, including models from Samsung, Xiaomi and Motorola. Because of this, they are also the most expensive devices.

The high price is justified by the specifications provided by the Snapdragon line 801. They are: Improved AI, faster mobile connection, video recording up to 8K, HDR+, above-average performance for heavier games and programs, ultra-fast battery charging and compatibility with 5G networks ( although this last item is not standard on all chips in the line).

Currently, models in the series 801 are as follows: Snapdragon 821, 835, 845, 855, 865, 855+/870, 870 5G, 865 + 5G, 888 5G, 1024 5G and 2015+ 5G.