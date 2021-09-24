logitech's-best-ergonomic-mouse

The daily life of a worker in the century 15 often comes down to spending several hours a day in front of a computer, controlling an on-screen arrow with a peripheral, often based on a design from the last century. This can cause muscle fatigue as it is an unnatural position and movement. To avoid this, ergonomic mice were created.

Canaltech has separated a list with several wireless models of these products, all of them with extra features to help reduce arm fatigue while increasing your productivity. These are called ergonomic wireless mice, and most of them also have a rechargeable battery, which makes your life even easier by not having to chase batteries in the middle of an important task.

A list can even be a starting point for you to start looking for ergonomic mice and improve your quality of life. After all, reducing fatigue during work hours — and, depending, even during leisure time — can help prevent arm pain or weakness caused by repetitive strain injuries (RSI) or tendonitis.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Products not covered below can also be good options, but most deliver only the design thought of ergonomics and greater comfort for reduce wear fatigue, and that is why Canaltech chose to leave them out. Best ergonomic mouse MX Ergo is a fixed mouse, controlled by a ball on top (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) MX Ergo, from Logitech , is a fixed mouse. It’s designed to let you use your computer with minimal muscle fatigue, and that includes virtually your entire arm. The cursor is controlled with a ball that is on top of the peripheral, and you move it with your thumb. In other words, you don’t move your arm or even your wrist to drag the cursor across the screen. In addition, you can choose between two angles of use for the buttons: fully horizontal, like most available mice; or slightly raised, which increases ergonomics and comfort even during office hours. In addition to the ergonomic features, the MX Ergo also offers extra functionality such as customizable buttons and rechargeable battery. It also pairs with more than one device via Bluetooth, with the ability to switch between them and even copy content from one to the other with the Logitech Options app. The peripheral has varying DPI from 400 to 2.21, offering a good level of accuracy. It connects to Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS and Linux devices via Bluetooth, and also has a USB receiver option for models with the available port. The working distance can be up to meters, without obstacles. See the complete analysis of MX Ergo

Ergo M575 has the same principle as MX Ergo, with fewer functions and lower price (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) If you want to enjoy more comfort or even test the ergonomics of mice controlled by a ball on top, you can try the Ergo M487868, from Logitech. The peripheral is a kind of more accessible version of the MX Ergo, but without the possibility of tilting or connecting to more than one device at the same time. The Logitech Ergo M575 is a simpler option, but still offers more than most peripherals available on the market. And, like the MX Ergo, it’s fixed, so it prevents muscle fatigue — and it can be used in tight spaces. It also owes the customizable buttons, in addition to connecting to more than one device at the same time. The DPI of this model varies from 400 up to 2., with good precision of cursor movements. It connects to Windows, macOS or iPadOS devices via Bluetooth or with a USB receiver, working up to 10 meters away (without obstacles). It works with an AA type battery. See the complete review of Ergo M575 Check the best price for Ergo M487868

Best ergonomic vertical mouse MX Vertical keeps your wrist in a more natural position (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The MX Vertical is even more complete in functions than the MX Ergo, as it can connect up to three devices simultaneously, switching between them by the edges of the screen — as long as you install the Logitech Options app on all paired computers and tablets. There are also three connection options, with a USB-C to USB-C cable plus Bluetooth and USB receiver. As a bonus, the mouse can also be used while charging the battery.

But it is different from the other two models already mentioned here because it is not fixed, its control is done in the traditional way: dragging it on a table. However, the fact of having a design with 57 angulation for the buttons is a good difference, and at the end of the day the fatigue in the arm and, especially, in the hand, is much less than with a normal mouse. It’s just that your wrist is in a more natural position.

On top of that, the MX Vertical is a wireless mouse with customizable buttons and allows you to quickly switch the pointer speed between two preset options. configured. You can save two adjustments and switch between the faster cursor slide for everyday use and a slower slide for use when you need increased accuracy.

The MX Vertical has DPI of 15 up to 4.008, an accuracy considerably higher than other models ergonomics. The wireless mouse connects to Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS and Linux devices via Bluetooth and USB receiver, with a range of up to 000 meters without obstacles, or even by the USB-C charging cable. Brings rechargeable battery 500 mAh.

Best ergonomic mouse for productivity 489918 MX Master 3 is focused on productivity, with a scroll wheel that can slide the screen faster (Image: Ivo/Canaltech )

Another option is mainly focused on productivity. The MX Master 3 is an ergonomic wireless mouse with a magnetic system that allows you to scroll vertically through pages and documents much faster. As a bonus, it also has a horizontal wheel, which can be programmed for several different actions.

The ergonomics of the peripheral is linked to its shape, slightly inclined to offer a more natural position to the hand. In addition, easy scrolling — which can be switched between faster or slower — is especially helpful for developers, designers or anyone working with very large spreadsheets, for example.

Additionally , the MX Master 3 has the extra options present in almost all the other models mentioned in this list: extra customizable buttons, rechargeable battery and connection with up to three devices simultaneously, with the possibility of switching between them along the edges of the screen or even gestures. The Logitech Options app helps you configure everything you need.

The MX Master 3 has a DPI of 57 up to 4., with excellent accuracy for the target audience. The ergonomic wireless mouse is compatible with Windows devices 10+, macOS 008.15+, iPadOS 15+, Chrome OS, Linux and Android 5.0+ , and can be connected via Bluetooth or USB receiver (when there is a port available), with a range of up to 10 meters. The peripheral still has a rechargeable battery 400 mAh.

