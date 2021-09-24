Pokémon UNITE | How to be successful in the game

Pokémon UNITE is available for Nintendo Switch and has recently arrived for iOS and Android phones and tablets. With the addition of the mobile platform, many people were introduced to the MOBA genre thanks to The Pokémon Company’s game in partnership with TiMi Studio.
If you are one of them, or have a friend who is more lost than Team Rocket running after Pikachu, send this guide on how to improve on Pokémon UNITE before you end up getting stressed with the guys.
Keep an eye on the map
Keep an eye on the map so you don’t put your team at a disadvantage. (Image: Screenshot/Igor Pontes)
Although it’s an obvious tip, it is extremely necessary. Because the game doesn’t have text communication (only quick commands), and voice communication through Switch isn’t the best, always keep an eye on the map if your teammates need help and you’re doing something on the other side of the map that is not critical to the team.
In the image above, we see that the opposing team is crowding together at the top of the map, while two of our teammates Team members continue on their routes without capturing other Pokémon. What to do in this case?
You must assess whether your team is winning or not, and if your team is having an advantage in the battle, run to capture Pokemon across the map and level up . Or if you already have accumulated points with you, take advantage of the absence of enemies in the place to deposit them safely. Taking advantage of windows of opportunity is always the difference in MOBAs. Use the opposing team’s disadvantage to your advantage.
Respect the route chosen by your little friends
You can indicate which path on the map you can go. (Image: Screenshot/Igor Pontes)
Moving is one of the main focuses of this topic in the text. In the Pokémon selection, you can, in addition to tinkering with the skill settings and the style of items you’ll equip in your Pokémon, choose one of the game’s paths to go with your pocket monster. Note that the game indicates which route is the most recommended.
So be smart to decide your location on the map, and respect the location your teammate chose to go . Some Pokémon have a different style of play, and often some of them don’t do well in a certain route, unlike others. In the case of Cinderace, which was my choice, he can go either through the top path, or he does well in the central area (central area). However, other Pokémon don’t have this versatility.
Defender-class Pokémon will generally have no damage to play in the middle path, which focuses on collecting points and quickly leveling up to help the other routes. So, if you’re a Zeraora, don’t let your Crustle buddy get stuck in the game. Know how to respect the choice of your teammates so that when the situation tightens, you have that friend Defender holding all the opponent’s damage for you to finish off the enemies.