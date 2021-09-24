Pokémon UNITE | How to be successful in the game

Pokémon UNITE is available for Nintendo Switch and has recently arrived for iOS and Android phones and tablets. With the addition of the mobile platform, many people were introduced to the MOBA genre thanks to The Pokémon Company’s game in partnership with TiMi Studio.

    If you are one of them, or have a friend who is more lost than Team Rocket running after Pikachu, send this guide on how to improve on Pokémon UNITE before you end up getting stressed with the guys.

    Keep an eye on the map

    Keep an eye on the map so you don’t put your team at a disadvantage. (Image: Screenshot/Igor Pontes)

    Although it’s an obvious tip, it is extremely necessary. Because the game doesn’t have text communication (only quick commands), and voice communication through Switch isn’t the best, always keep an eye on the map if your teammates need help and you’re doing something on the other side of the map that is not critical to the team.

    In the image above, we see that the opposing team is crowding together at the top of the map, while two of our teammates Team members continue on their routes without capturing other Pokémon. What to do in this case?

    You must assess whether your team is winning or not, and if your team is having an advantage in the battle, run to capture Pokemon across the map and level up . Or if you already have accumulated points with you, take advantage of the absence of enemies in the place to deposit them safely. Taking advantage of windows of opportunity is always the difference in MOBAs. Use the opposing team’s disadvantage to your advantage.

    Respect the route chosen by your little friends

    You can indicate which path on the map you can go. (Image: Screenshot/Igor Pontes)

    Moving is one of the main focuses of this topic in the text. In the Pokémon selection, you can, in addition to tinkering with the skill settings and the style of items you’ll equip in your Pokémon, choose one of the game’s paths to go with your pocket monster. Note that the game indicates which route is the most recommended.

    So be smart to decide your location on the map, and respect the location your teammate chose to go . Some Pokémon have a different style of play, and often some of them don’t do well in a certain route, unlike others. In the case of Cinderace, which was my choice, he can go either through the top path, or he does well in the central area (central area). However, other Pokémon don’t have this versatility.

    Defender-class Pokémon will generally have no damage to play in the middle path, which focuses on collecting points and quickly leveling up to help the other routes. So, if you’re a Zeraora, don’t let your Crustle buddy get stuck in the game. Know how to respect the choice of your teammates so that when the situation tightens, you have that friend Defender holding all the opponent’s damage for you to finish off the enemies.

      Wait for friends to fight for the goals

      Take care in the time to make the goals without the support of your team. (Image: Screenshot/Igor Pontes)

      Rotom, Drednaw and Zapdos are the three main Pokémon on the map. They have unique activations, like the shield that Drednaw provides, or the Rotom that eliminates the opponent’s goal area instantly. But there is a problem. They are characters that have a lot of damage, and will be a headache and very risky to do alone.

      So if you want to do one of them, wait for the right opportunity and go with your teammates to make the goal. In the case of Rotom and Drednaw, you can do it with your lane partner, so wait for the window of opportunity to defeat them, otherwise you might be surprised by your opponents — who can steal the advantage at the last minute, by the way. In this case of the image, two teammates managed to ambush a Mr. Mime doing Rotom alone, which ended up ensuring the legendary Pokémon for our team.

      Zapdos appeared on the map ? Do not freak out. Try to organize with your companions to fight for the Legendary Pokémon and secure the advantage on the map. It’s better to wait a bit and end up surprising the opposing team than start the objective at a disadvantage and harm your team.

        Think of the team

        Pokémon UNITE is a MOBA, so thinking about composition is essential. (Image: Screenshot/Igor Pontes)

        This tip seems kind of obvious, right? Not so much. Although the main focus is to score points in the opposing areas (and whoever scores the most points wins the match), the game is still a MOBA and the focus on compositions must be respected.

        If you see that an Attacker has already been selected, can you take another attacker and the team run the risk of running out of a Defender? He can. Is it a good tone? No. The compositions are necessary to understand Pokémon UNITE and MOBAs in general.

        It’s no use having a team composed only of Offensive Pokémon, if the opponent has a Defender or a Supporter. After all, it’s no use having a lot of damage if you have a wall holding your character, right? So, think much more about the composition of your team than just your personal benefit.

        If you are in doubt about which class is missing, just keep an eye on the screen of character selection, before the game starts. When the team is unbalanced, a message will appear in the central right corner of the screen, informing which class should be selected to suit the composition of the team.

        Learn what each role on the team does

        Understand what each role a Pokémon plays in the game is necessary. (Image: Screenshot/Igor Pontes)

        This tip can also be read as “Learn a Pokémon from each role”. But in case you’re not in the mood for becoming a full-fledged Pokémon UNITE Master, we’ll try to simplify it for you.

        Try at least understand what each function does in the game. Defenders? They hold damage, called Tanks in other MOBAs. Their function is to hold the opponent so that the team’s attacker, who applies more damage, can finish off the opponents.

        The Attackers are the carrys, the damage carriers. It is these characters that will do the most damage to destroy enemies. Speedsters are Pokémon that will use speed and versatility to kill opponents. While the All-Arounders are the “balanced”. They have damage, a respectable amount of defense, and some mobility. Think of them as a Swiss Army knife in your composition.

        The Supporters, on the other hand, will help you survive the match, whether it’s applying group controls on opponents or healing and shielding to keep allies alive. But remember, usually support characters don’t have a lot of damage and can be fragile, so protect your Eldegoss with all your strength.

        Know the time to capture points and the time to fight

        Understand where the game is before walking around the map. (Image: Screenshot/Igor Pontes)

        One of the main mistakes of the game is wanting to attack and score alone all the time. This will rarely work and it depends a lot on the class you selected. Know the right moment to attack, score points and to go after resources on the map.

        In the image above, our Wigglytuff was a little lost at the beginning of the game, but with time he understood his role in the game. Always be smart not to let your teammates down.

        Remember that killing your enemies causes them to lose some of their points and you can steal those points from the opponent to score — and the same goes for you, ok? So, if you see any opposing Pokémon ready to score, try to eliminate it before the Poké Ball deposit is made. Are you going through tightness in ranked matches? Leave in the comments what other touches you think you need to rock in Pokémon UNITE.

