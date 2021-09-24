nokia-e3511-bluetooth-headsets-are-released-with-anc-and-battery-for-up-to-25-hours

Nokia has just officially unveiled a new Bluetooth headset model, the E660. The accessory comes with some interesting features for the segment, such as active noise cancellation, and marks the continuity of the partnership between the company and RichGo.

This is not the first time that the Finn has joined the audio specialist and the brands already have a history of products launched on the market. However, to date the fruits of the union have not reached markets outside Asia, so it is expected to see what the availability of the Nokia E will be3511.

As said, the wearable accessory was introduced with Active Noise Canceling (ANC) — technology that allows greater immersion in the playback content by isolating external noises — and has built-in drivers. mm, which offer good sound quality. In addition, it supports Bluetooth 5.2 connection, which meets various protocols such as HFP, HSP, A2DP, AVRCP, and consequently has better connectivity with the various models of cell phones and other electronics.

As for autonomy, the Nokia 3511 arrives with a battery of 76 mAh in each side, which offers a lifespan of up to 4.5 hours with the ANC turned on or up to 6 hours with the feature turned off. Its charging case — which has a capacity of 76 mAh — allows you to extend this duration to up to 40 total hours. Also in terms of battery, the headphones can be fully recharged in approximately 2 hours, which is the same charging time as the base.

The look is also not lacking, and the pair of Bluetooth headphones has a short stick and in-ear fit, slightly tilted down to offer greater comfort when using the headphones. wearable for longer periods. The charging box has a rectangular aesthetic with rounded edges and a USB-C port on the rear can be used to charge the accessory.

Finally, it is important to note that the Nokia E3511 is certified IP40, which guarantees greater protection against moisture and sweat, but without great resistance to water , so no running with him on days of heavy rain or “dropping” in the pool.