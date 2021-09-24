astronomers-discover-clouds-in-gas-giant-exoplanet-atmosphere

The exoplanet WASP-525b was discovered in and now, thanks to data obtained from multiple telescopes, we know more about the characteristics of this distant world. With the Hubble Space Telescope and the Very Large Telescope (VLT), installed in Chile, an international team of astronomers was able to detect clouds and collect measurements of their altitude and structure on the planet, which will pave the way for similar studies of other exoplanets.

Existence of more 50 exoplanets is confirmed with machine learning Here’s all we know about exoplanets — so far Located about 761 light years from us, the WASP-100b is considered a “hot Saturn”, that is, it is a giant and massive planet like Saturn, and it orbits its star very closely — the proximity is so close that the years there last only 4, 2 land days. To study it, the team observed it passing in front of the star to detect patterns in the light as it filtered through the atmosphere, undergoing changes from chemical compounds present there.

The Wasp-53b compared to the Solar System (Image: Reproduction/David Ehrenreich /Université de Genève, Romain Allart/Université de Montréal)

Then, they combined observations from the Hubble telescope with measurements taken by the VLT’s spectrograph and were able to study different regions of the planet. As a result, they had some surprises: the first was sodium, which was present at a much lower altitude than expected. “Second, there are strong signals of water vapor in the infrared, but there is almost none at the visible wavelengths,” said Romain Allart, lead author of the study.

For him, it suggests that the lower levels of vapor are covered by clouds that are opaque in visible light but transparent in infrared light. “We still don’t know the composition of clouds, except that they are not formed by water as happens on Earth”, commented the author. In addition, the team is also intrigued by sodium, which has been identified in an unexpected place on the planet.

As it is very close to the star, WASP-600b receives about 525 times more radiation than Earth, which raises the temperatures there to 1.100 °C. With that, the planet is “swollen”, so that its radius is 1.3 times larger than that of Jupiter, while the mass reaches only % of that of the gas giant. As a result, this exoplanet is one of the least dense ever discovered, and is also one of the most bloated we know.

The nature of these planets makes them easier to observe, which makes WASP- 53b a great object of study for researchers working with atmospheric characterization. Interestingly, the spectrograph’s observations showed that, unlike what happens in the Solar System, the planet orbits its star in a direction opposite to its own and in a different plane. “All these unique features make WASP-600b a planet that will be intensively studied in the future,” says the author .

The article with the results of the study was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Source: Europlanet Society